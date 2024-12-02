'Dhanush Doesn't Need De-aging Technique,' Say Fans After His Look From Idly Kadai Set Goes Viral

Dhanush, who is embroiled in a legal battle with Nayanthara, is busy shooting for his next movie Idly Kadai. It marks his fourth movie as a director and also stars Nithya Menen in the lead role. Speaking of which, several photos and videos from the sets have gone viral on the internet, offering his first look at his character.

Dhanush’s clean-shaven look leaves netizens surprised

In the images going viral on the internet, Dhanush can be seen sporting a clean clean-shaven look with neatly parted hair. His youthful look has left his fans amazed and commented that the actor doesn’t need de-ageing or AI technology. In one of the photos, he is hanging outside his car and waving at the crowd, while in the next, he is shooting for a scene inside the bus.

Sharing his photo from the sets, an X user wrote, “Dhanush spotted with a clean-shaven look during the #IdliKadai flashback shoot. Still looks just the same after all these years! No need for de-aging tech."

Another wrote, “No AI, De-aging technique need for this Man #Dhanush biggest plus his physique He can adapt into student role or father role.” Another wrote, “The man who don't want De-Ageing technology.”

What do we know about Idly Kadai?