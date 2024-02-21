Advertisement

The makers of Dhanush's second directorial venture, DD2 - now dubbed Raayan, recently shared the first look of the film. The intriguing poster features Dhanush looking menacing in a blood-stained apron. Dhanush's brother Selvaraghavan, now has an interesting update on the project.

Selvaraghavan denies being involved in the script for Raayan



Off late, rumours have been doing the rounds of the internet that Selvaraghavan has penned the script for the film. The director, screenwriter and actor has out right denied being a part of the film's scripting process. He took to his official X handle to clarify how his involvement in the project is simply as an actor and no more. He also expressed pride over his brother Dhanush's dedication towards the project.

Selvaraghavan's clarification read, "Friends, heard reports that I have written the script for D-50 RAAYAN. I clarify that I have NOTHING to do with RAAYAN’s script or scripting process. It’s purely Dhanush’s dream script, and now he has made it into his own film. I am merely an actor in this project." Raayan has been directed by Dhanush himself - the multi-faceted actor had made his directorial debut back in 2017 with Pa Paandi. Raayan is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures with the music being composed by AR Rahman.

What is next for Dhanush?



Dhanush has just seen through the release of his Arun Matheswaran directorial, Captain Miller. The film fared well at the box office, cashing in on its Pongal weekend release. As per a Sacnilk report, the film's domestic collections came in at ₹49.22 crores with its worldwide gross standing at ₹74.75 crores.

The actor is currently filming for DNS, which will not only see him share screen space with Nagarjuna but will also feature him opposite Rashmika Mandanna. Also on his plate is DD3 - now dubbed Nilavuku Emel Enadi Kobam, which has been described as a youthful "usual love story".