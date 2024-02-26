Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 13:28 IST

Dhanush Starrer Raayan Storyline Inspired By THIS Thalapathy Vijay Film?

Dhanush's directorial film Raayan has been one of the most talked-about projects. However, the film's plotline is similar to one of Vijay's films.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Raayan poster
Raayan poster | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Dhanush's ambitious directorial film Raayan has been one of the most talked-about projects in recent times. Although the first look poster featuring Dhanush was revealed earlier, the film's central plot has remained a mystery. Following several speculations, a few reports have revealed the intriguing story behind Raayan.  

What is the plot of Dhanush starrer Raayan?

According to media reports, the upcoming gangster drama will revolve around Raayan, played by Dhanush, a cook at a restaurant in North Madras. At one point, the mystery of Dhanush's past is revealed, surprising everyone around him. It appears that the regular cook was a former gangster with a hidden past. Kalidas and Sundeep are rumoured to play Raayan's (Dhanush) brothers.  

Although the team of Raayan starring Dhanush has not revealed much, fans believe the film's plot is similar to that of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo. For those who are unfamiliar, Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo is also about a coffee shop owner and his dark past as a gangster.

Thalapathy Vijay in Leo | Image: X

 

What more do we know about Dhanush starrer Raayan?

According to the latest reports, Dhanush's directorial film Raayan has been completed, and the dubbing process is currently underway. If everything goes according to plan, Raayan will be released in the summer, as promised by the producers, most likely in May or June. Dhanush directed Raayan, which is the actor's 50th film. The film also stars Dushara Vijayan, who will play the female lead opposite Dhanush. AR Rahman composed the music, and Prabhu Deva choreographed one of the film's dance numbers.

The name Selvaraghavan, director and brother of actor Dhanush, has been trending on social media since the film's title and first look poster were revealed. According to recent reports, the director has been cast in a cameo role in the gangster drama. Only the character posters for Dhanush, Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishana, and SJ Surya have been unveiled so far.

Published February 26th, 2024 at 13:28 IST

