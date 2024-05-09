Advertisement

This June, cinephiles might witness a clash as Dhanush's directorial venture, Raayan, and Chiyaan Vikram's Thangalaan gear up for a potential face-off at the box office. The makers of Raayan recently confirmed the film's theatrical release in June, with speculation suggesting a possible June 13 debut. Meanwhile, reports hint at Thangalaan also eyeing a June 13 release, though official confirmations are pending.

Raayan to clash with Thangalaan?

Director Pa Ranjith's Thangalaan was initially slated for an earlier release this year (April) but was postponed amid the Lok Sabha elections. With two phases of the elections concluded, the film is now gearing up for a June release, as per media reports. Notably, the Lok Sabha poll results are set to be unveiled on June 4.

Raayan poster featuring Dhanush | Image: IMDb

Thangalaan, directed by Pa Ranjith, boasts an ensemble cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Malavika Mohanan, Pasupathy, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Daniel Caltagirone, and others. Backed by Studio Green, Jio Studios, and Neelam Productions, the film features music by GV Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Kishor Kumar, and editing by Selva RK.

Thangalaan poster featuring Chiyaan Vikram and others | Image: IMDb

On the other hand, Raayan marks Dhanush's second directorial venture following Power Paandi. The film stars Dhanush himself alongside SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in key roles.

What is the plot of Dhanush starrer Raayan?

According to media reports, the upcoming gangster drama will revolve around Raayan, played by Dhanush, a cook at a restaurant in North Madras. At one point, the mystery of Dhanush's past is revealed, surprising everyone around him. It appears that the regular cook was a former gangster with a hidden past. Kalidas and Sundeep are rumoured to play Raayan's (Dhanush) brothers.