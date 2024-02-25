English
Updated February 25th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

Dhanush Unveils First Look Poster Of Dushara Vijayan From His Directorial Raayan

Dhanush's upcoming film Raayan is one of the highly anticipated movies of this year. Recently, he dropped a new poster from the film to pique his fans' interest

Republic Entertainment Desk
Raayan new poster
Raayan new poster | Image:X
Dhanush's upcoming film Raayan, which is billed as an epic action thriller, is one of the highly anticipated movies of this year. Dhanush's second directorial debut, originally titled D50, has unveiled four dynamic posters from the film. Recently, Dhanush took to his social media handle to share the first look poster of actress Dushara Vijayan from Raayan.

Dhanush shares first look poster of Dushara Vijayan from Raayan

Dhanush took to his social handle X and dropped a poster of actress Dushara Vijayan from his upcoming thriller film Raayan. Later, Dushara took to her social media account to express gratitude on being a part of the film Raayan.

Thanking the team of Raayan, Dushara wrote, "This film is a heartfelt gift to my younger self who never stopped believing. Rather than calling this as a dream come true moment, I see it as a goal come true moment. Yes, #Raayan is the film that made my goals come true @dhanushkrajasir has been one of my greatest inspirations to pursue acting as a career. Seeing him perform on screen to sharing screen with the added bonus of working under his direction feels surreal. From being a host on Sun Life to stepping into the spotlight under their prestigious production banner @sunpictures - this will always be my life’s Baasha moment. Happy to work with such a lovely team."

Dushara's post | Image: X

 

Dushara also wrote about  A R Rahman and wrote, "Anddd.. @arrahman sirrr, waking up to your music every day and one morning, I woke up to find myself a part of a film featuring your music What more can I ask for? I believed it would happen and here I am, living the beautiful reality."

All we know about Raayan

Dhanush's second directorial venture, Raayan, is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language action thriller. Kalanithi Maran is producing the film under the banner Sun Pictures. Dhanush leads the ensemble cast, which includes Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, and S. J Suryah and others. 

Published February 25th, 2024 at 12:52 IST

