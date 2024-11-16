sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:15 IST, November 16th 2024

Dhanush Vs Nayanthara Spat: Vignesh Shivan Posts Naanum Rowdy Dhaan '₹10 Crore Clip' For Free

Originally shared by Vignesh Shivan in 2020, the director posted the clip from the 2015 movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan amid the Dhanush vs Nayanthara spat.

Dhanush's team has issued a legal notice to Nayanthara over unauthorised use of a movie clip which he produced
Dhanush's team has issued a legal notice to Nayanthara over unauthorised use of a movie clip which he produced | Image: X
