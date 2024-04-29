Advertisement

Sreeleela commenced her year at the movies with major Sankranthi release, Guntur Kaaram. Despite being a Mahesh Babu film, the Trivikram Srinivas directorial severely underdelivered. After having a whirlwind 2023, seeing through as many as four releases, Sreeleela now appears to be taking things easy as she picks her next slate of projects. If the latest reports are anything to go by, Sreeleela is surely being strategic about her next move.

Did Sreeleela turn down an opportunity to feature in Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT?



As per a Deccan Chronicle report, Sreeleela has turned down the opportunity to feature in the upcoming Tamil biggie, GOAT - The Greatest of All Time. The reason behind the same is that the actress was being offered an item number in the film. While Sreeleela has no qualms about featuring in a massy dance number - case in point being the wildly popular Kurchi Madathapetti from Guntur Kaaram - Sreeleela did not deem it fit to feature in a similar song for GOAT.

The reason behind the same is that the actress is yet to make her Tamil acting debut. Given this, as per the Deccan Chronicle report, she did not want her first steps in the industry to be a dance number, as opposed to a starring role. Though Sreeleela and Thalapathy Vijay would have made for a powerhouse pairing on-screen, the same will probably not see the light of day, considering the actor is now on his way to retire from films.

What is next for Sreeleela?



Sreeleela last featured in Guntur Kaaram. The actress will next be seen in Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The film has seen its fair share of delays, owing to Pawan Kalyan's political commitments, for which all his acting projects had been put on hold.

The Harish Shankar directorial however, is eyeing a release within the year.