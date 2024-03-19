Advertisement

Lokesh Kanagaraj has been away from social media since December 2023 as he is busy preparing for his next directorial with Rajinikanth tentatively titled Thalaivar171. The director is known for giving hit movies such as Leo, Vikram, Master and Kaithi, to name a few. However, now he is all set to venture into a new dimension - acting.



All you need to know about Lokesh Kanagaraj's acting project

The director is working with Shruti Haasan for a music album titled Inimel. On Tuesday, Kamal Haasan shared a post on his X handle, providing an update about the project. He shared a video in which Haasan can be seen standing in between daughter Shruti and Lokesh. The video reveals, Lokesh serving as an actor, while Haasan as lyricist and Shruti as a composer.

"#Inimel Role Reverse is the New Verse," read the caption. This has spiked excitement among the fans and they have flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Mighty combo". Another wrote, "Looking forward to this". Another wrote, "Shruti composer expect lot".

Inimel is directed by Dwarkesh Prabakar and its cinematography is done by Bhuvan Gowda. The music video will be released in two regional languages - Tamil and Telugu and will be produced under Kamal Haasan's home banner Raaj Kamal Films International.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's future endeavours

Following the release of Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, expectations have soared for Lokesh Kanagaraj's next project Thalaivar171. In the film, the superstar will play the role of a cop and the film is slated to hit the theatres next year. Moreover, he has also teased plans for the Lokesh Cinematic Universe with projects like Kaithi 2, Vikram 2 and Rolex.