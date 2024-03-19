×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 14:06 IST

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Turns Actor For Kamal, Shruti Haasan's Musical Project Inimel

On Tuesday, Kamal Haasan shared a post on his X handle as he provided an update about Lokesh Kanagaraj's acting project titled Inimel.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Lokesh Kanagaraj
Lokesh Kanagaraj with Haasan family | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Lokesh Kanagaraj has been away from social media since December 2023 as he is busy preparing for his next directorial with Rajinikanth tentatively titled Thalaivar171. The director is known for giving hit movies such as Leo, Vikram, Master and Kaithi, to name a few. However, now he is all set to venture into a new dimension - acting.


All you need to know about Lokesh Kanagaraj's acting project

The director is working with Shruti Haasan for a music album titled Inimel. On Tuesday, Kamal Haasan shared a post on his X handle, providing an update about the project. He shared a video in which Haasan can be seen standing in between daughter Shruti and Lokesh. The video reveals, Lokesh serving as an actor, while Haasan as lyricist and Shruti as a composer.

"#Inimel Role Reverse is the New Verse," read the caption. This has spiked excitement among the fans and they have flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Mighty combo". Another wrote, "Looking forward to this". Another wrote, "Shruti composer expect lot".

Advertisement

Inimel is directed by Dwarkesh Prabakar and its cinematography is done by Bhuvan Gowda. The music video will be released in two regional languages - Tamil and Telugu and will be produced under Kamal Haasan's home banner Raaj Kamal Films International.

Advertisement

Lokesh Kanagaraj's future endeavours

Following the release of Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo, expectations have soared for Lokesh Kanagaraj's next project Thalaivar171. In the film, the superstar will play the role of a cop and the film is slated to hit the theatres next year. Moreover, he has also teased plans for the Lokesh Cinematic Universe with projects like Kaithi 2, Vikram 2 and Rolex. 

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 14:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bengaluru Protest

India News LIVE

a few seconds ago
Holi 2024: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages To Share On The Festival

Holi 2024 Wishes

3 minutes ago
Common Dog And Cat Diseases That Pet Parents Should Know About

Dog And Cat Diseases

8 minutes ago
Chinese Visa 'Scam': Court Summons Karti Chidambaram in Money Laundering Case

Chinese Visa 'Scam'

11 minutes ago
Nvidia China chip launch

Nvidia AI integration

12 minutes ago
Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and Robert Vadra

Gandhis Deserting Amethi,

12 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Pleas Against CAA Move

14 minutes ago
What Are Sheet Masks? Know Its Uses And Benefits

What Are Sheet Masks?

14 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra

PeeCee-Nick's Dubai Album

15 minutes ago
Nvidia

Nvidia widens partnership

20 minutes ago
Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit's Next Film

20 minutes ago
Maharashtra Congress 

Maharashtra Congress

22 minutes ago
Exam results

BSEB Result Websites

22 minutes ago
Tej Pratap Yadav

पशुपति पारस पर तेज प्रताप

24 minutes ago
IPL Franchise Gujarat Titans

GT IPL 2024 SWOT Analysis

24 minutes ago
Fire broke out in shoe factory in Agra

Kohima Fire

25 minutes ago
Floyd Mayweather

Floyd offers prayers

26 minutes ago
BRS

K Kavitha Withdraws Plea

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UP Cop Shoots Govt Teacher Dead in Muzaffarnagar After Altercation

    India News12 hours ago

  2. 'Illogical': Chavan On Rahul Gandhi's 'Weeping Senior Leader' Remark

    India News13 hours ago

  3. Karnataka: Rs 1.72 Lakh Cash Seized in Bagalkote

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  4. Inside Pankaj Tripathi's Lavish Mumbai Residence

    Web Stories16 hours ago

  5. Beautiful Skin The Korean Way: Grooming Tips

    Web Stories16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo