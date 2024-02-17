Updated February 17th, 2024 at 16:45 IST
Director Rajkumar Periasamy Reveals The Real Reason Behind Naming Sivakarthikeyan's Film Amaran
In a long note on X, director Rajkumar Periasamy thanked those who helped him get the rights to the title as it has been used before in a 1992 film.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Sivakarthikeyan, who was recently seen in Ayalaan, has started working on his next film, a high-octane drama. Helmed by Rajkumar Periyasamy, a few days ago they unveiled the title which is Amaran along with the character poster. In the latest update, the director revealed why he chose this as the title and what it means.
In a long note, he also thanked those who helped him get the rights to the title as it has been used before in a 1992 film.
Reason behind naming the film Amaran
Taking to his X handle, the director shared a post revealing that Amaran was the first word he wrote for the screenplay of the film. Explaining the meaning, he wrote, "It means Immortal, Warrior and Godly!"
He thanked director K. Rajeshwar for "magnanimously agreeing to give this nostalgic title for us". He added that it means a lot to him. The note added, "And thank you my dearest @Gautham_Karthik & @ArtisteKarthik sir for reaching out to him and vouching for me! Thanks a ton. Special thanks to PRO Mr. Singaravelu and Annalakshmi Pictures Swaminathan sir for coordinating this!"
More about Amaran
The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Sivakarthikeyan and Rajkumar Periyasamy. The film also stars Sai Pallavi and is set to be a patriotic drama based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan. Siva will be playing the titular role of Major Mukund Varadarajan representing the Rashtriya Rifles and fighting for Kashmir. It will have a pan-India release. Bankrolled by Kamal Haasan under his production banner Raaj Kamal Films International, the makers are yet to reveal the film's release date. GV Prakash will be composing the music for the film.
