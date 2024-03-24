Advertisement

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj made his acting debut with the music video of Tamil song titled Inimel. The song is composed by Shruti Haasan and the lyrics have been penned by her father Kamal Haasan. Amid the buzz surrounding Inimel, a video has surfaced online in which Shruti Haasan can be heard revealing Lokesh's initial reaction to Inimel.

Did Lokesh Kanagaraj turn down Inimel?

In the viral video, Shruti Haasan said that Lokesh Kanagaraj initially turned down the offer to act in Inimel. She said, "Lokesh Kanagaraj first said no to me to act in Inimel." However, Lokesh came on board with the project and shot for the music video with Shruti Haasan.

Meanwhile, in another video, Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed why he accepted the offer to act in Inimel. He said, "If anything comes from RKFI, I'm not in a position to say 'No'😀. I listened to the song and decided to give a try🤝"

LokeshKanagaraj about why he accepted #Inimel musical song !!

Inimel teaser out

Shruti Haasan shared the teaser of the music video Inimel on her social media handles. Sharing a teaser, she wrote, "#Inimel the game begins from 25th March. Mark the Moment." The teaser of the music video captures Shruti and Lokesh's on-screen chemistry. They are seen embracing each other in an empty theater, on the streets, and in their living room. The video concludes with Shruti romancing Lokesh, both dressed in ethnic attire.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan will star in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual film titled Dacoit, opposite Adivi Sesh, later this year. She will also appear in the English romantic comedy Chennai Story, directed by Bafta-winning Welsh director Philip John. The film, based on Timeri N. Murari's 2004 novel The Arrangements of Love, will also star Viveik Kalra, who appeared in Lift.