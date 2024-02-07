Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 08:45 IST

Endraavathu Oru Naal Director Vetri Duraisamy Allegedly Missing After Car Falls Into Sutlej River

Vetri Duraisamy, son of former Mayor of Chennai Sadai Duraismy, is reportedly missing after his car fell into the Sutlej river. Search operation is underway.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Vetri
A file photo of Vetri | Image:Instagram
Vetri Duraisamy, son of former Mayor of Chennai Sadai Duraismy, is reportedly missing after his car fell into the Sutlej river. The incident took place in Himachal Pradesh. As per multiple media reports, Vetri Duraisamy, director of the film Endraavathu Oru Naal, was accompanied by two other people in the car, one of whom was found dead.

 

Vetri Duraisamy missing after major car accident

As per reports, the accident took place when Vetri Duraisamy, along with two others, were traveling to a picnic spot at Kashang Nala NH 05. Fortunately, one person was rescued with injuries and admitted to the hospital. However, the car driver, identified as Tenzin, succumbed to his injuries and was found dead after the accident.

On the other hand, Vetri Duraisamy has been missing and a search operation has been intiated. As per reports, cops have intensified the search operation for Vetri. ANI reported, "Rescue and search operation underway after a car fell into the Sutlej River in Kinnaur yesterday. There were three people present in the car, one person was rescued and admitted to the hospital.  This morning the body of the driver, identified as Tenzin, a resident of Kaza, was also found. Search is underway for one missing person: Himachal Pradesh Police."

What more do we know about the incident?

While the mayor's son, Vetri Duraisamy, was reported missing, the driver of the vehicle was declared dead, and another person in the Himachal Pradesh-registered Innova car was admitted to the hospital with injuries. According to sources, Vetri was part of a film production crew in Himachal Pradesh.

According per reports, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been deployed to assist with the rescue operation. The heavy snowfall and inclement weather have made the search difficult, but the team is doing its best, they said. More information is awaited.

Published February 6th, 2024 at 08:45 IST

