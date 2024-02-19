Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 03:55 IST

Game Changer Director Shankar's Daughter Aishwarya Gets Engaged To Tarun Karthik | Photos

Game Changer director Shankar's younger daughter Aditi Shankar shared a series of photos from Aishwarya Shankar-Taun Karthik's engagement ceremony.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Aishwarya Shankar
Aishwarya Shankar and Tarun Karthik | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Game Changer director Shankar's elder daughter Aishwarya Shankar got engaged to Tarun Karthik. Now, several photos from the engagement are going viral on the internet offering a glimpse of the function. Aishwarya's finace Tarun is assistant director Shankar. For the unversed, Aishwarya was earlier married to cricketer Rohit, but within a year they separated.

Aishwarya Shankar and Tarun Karthik's dreamy engagement pictures  

Aishwarya's sister and actress Aditi Shankar has shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle posing with her sister. For the occasion, Aishwarya wore a dual-toned saree accessorised with a gold choker, matching with earrings and mathapatti. She sported dewy makeup with highlighted cheeks and braided her hair. She completed her look with a gajra. Sharing the photos of her sister, Aditi captioned it as, "What a beautiful and memorable day!!"

Tarun, on the other hand, was dressed in a white traditional mundu. Check out his picture with Aishwarya below:

About Aishwarya's first marriage

In 2021, Aishwarya tied the knot with Rohit Damodharan on June 27. It was an intimate wedding attended by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin and his son and actor, Udhayanidhi Stalin. However, within a year of marriage, a 16-year-old girl filed a sexual harassment case against the cricket coach Thamarai Kannan. However, it was reported that Rohit was also involved in the incident. Later it was reported that Aishwarya and Rohit have filed for divorce.

Meanwhile, director Shankar is busy with filming Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer. The political action thriller marks his debut in the Telugu film industry. The film is being produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, and also stars Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani, and Nassar, in supporting roles.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 03:55 IST

