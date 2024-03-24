×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 18:36 IST

Genie Poster Out, Jayam Ravi Breaks Free From Captivity To Grant Wishes

Genie poster has raised the anticipation of the viewers regarding the upcoming film, especially since it has teased that the project will be VFX heavy.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Genie poster
Genie poster | Image:Jayam Ravi/Instagram
Ponniyin Selvan star Jayam Ravi is doing his first fantasy film Genie, first look for which was revealed on Sunday. Ravi, who plays a wish-granting genie in the movie, emerged from a bottle in the interesting first poster of the film. Genie poster has raised the anticipation of the viewers regarding the upcoming film, especially since it has teased that the project will be VFX heavy.

File photo of Jayam Ravi/ Jayam Ravi/Instagram

Jayam Ravi calls Genie 'close to his heart'

Sharing the poster of Genie, Jayam Ravi wrote, "A movie which is unique and close to my heart. Get ready for the magical experience." Fans who have seen Aladdin will draw parallels between Jayam Ravi and the Genie in the Disney animation film. As the genie (Jayam Ravi) emerged from a bottle, one could see money, gold and delicious food surrounding him.

Genie poster feat Jayam Ravi | Image: Jayam Ravi/X

  

A broken chain also surrounded the genie, hinting that the fantastical being, who grants wishes, has broken free from the shackles after a long time. It will be interesting to see what the genie has in hold for the viewers.

Meet the cast and crew of Genie

Genie is directed by Arjunan. The music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman. According to reports, the makers of Genie have roped in the VFX team of Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan for their ambitious project.

Additionally, the shooting of Genie has been carried out on a grand set worth Rs 2 crore at a film city in Chennai. Jayam Ravi plays the main role in Genie in he film, while Kalyani Priyadarshan, Krithi Shetty, and Wamiqa Gabbi play the female leads.  

Advertisement

Published March 24th, 2024 at 18:36 IST

