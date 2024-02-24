Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 23:44 IST

GOAT Actor Vaibhav Reveals How Thalapathy Vijay, Venkat Prabhu Made Fun Of Him On Movie Set

Actor Vaibhav Reddy in a recent interview revealed how Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu made fun of him on the sets of their upcoming GOAT.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Thalapathy Vijay, Vaibhav Reddy
Thalapathy Vijay, Vaibhav Reddy | Image:X
Thalapathy Vijay's much-anticipated collaboration with director Venkat Prabhu for the film The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) has sparked massive excitement. The film makers have released three posters which has only intensified the anticipation surrounding the project.

There is also news that Thalapathy Vijay will play a dual role in the movie. Actor Vaibhav Reddy who has a significant role in the movie shared an amusing anecdote from the sets recalling the fun Vijay and Venkat Prabhu had on the GOAT sets.

Why did Vijay and Venkat make fun of Vaibhav on GOAT sets?

During a press interaction around the release of his latest film Ranam, Vaibhav recalled a humorous incident. He shared a moment on set when Vijay, alongside director Venkat Prabhu, teased him for not being familiar with the storyline.

Narrating the incident, Vaibhav revealed how Vijay once inquired about his character's relationship with Vaibhav and noticed confused expressions on Vaibhav’s face. Vaibhav cleverly responded and said: ‘you’re asking doubts because you know the story, I’m like this because I don’t know the story’.

Vijay was quick to highlight Vaibhav’s lack of knowledge about the storyline despite being part of the production for a long period.

What more do we know about GOAT?

The Greatest of All Time marks the debut collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and director Venkat Prabhu. In addition to the lead duo, the film has an impressive lineup of actors, including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Prabhu Deva, Mic Mohan, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles.

AGS Entertainment is producing the film, with composer Yuvan Shankar Raja handling the music. Siddhartha Nuni who is known for his work on Dhanush starrer Captain Miller, serves as the cinematographer, while popular editor Venkat Raajen oversees the editing process.

 

 

Vaibhav’s Raman, on the other hand, arrived in theatres on February 23.

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 23:44 IST

