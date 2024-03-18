×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 08:27 IST

Good Night Star Meetha Raghunath Ties The Knot In A Traditional South Indian Ceremony

Meetha Raghunath was shot to fame after the release of her 2023 film Good Night. She recently tied the knot. Photos from her wedding is now going viral.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Meetha Raghunath
Meetha Raghunath | Image:Meetha Raghunath/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Meetha Raghunath, who rose to fame with the small-budget film Good Night, recently tied the knot in a traditional South Indian ceremony. According to reports, the actress tied the knot on March 17 in the presence of her family and close friends. Now, the photos of her from her wedding are going viral on social media.

Meetha Raghunath's wedding photos go viral

Meetha shared a set of photos from her wedding ceremony on March 17. In the photos, the actress can be seen sporting various looks. In one of the photos, Meetha kept a raw look. She wore a beautiful silk saree in the shade of off-white with a red border. She completed her look with traditional gold jewelry. 

Image credit: Meetha Raghunath/Instagram

In another photo, the actress was seen wearing a traditional navy blue saree, which too had a red border. Her traditional jewelry elevated her look. 

Advertisement
Image credit: Meetha Raghunath/Instagram

In the second slide, the actress can be seen wearing a gold saree with a sleeveless black blouse.

Image credit: Meetha Raghunath/Instagram

 

The last slide showed the actress showing off her married look with sindur and mangalsutra. 

Image credit: Meetha Raghunath/Instagram

Meetha's groom, whose information is not revealed, on the other hand, was seen sporting an all-white look. He wore a traditional veshti paired with a silk shirt.

Advertisement

The couple looked happy in the photos with fans flooding Meetha's post's comments section with congratulatory messages.

Advertisement

What more do we know about Meetha's relationship?

In November, last year, the actress got engaged to her now husband. The couple got engaged in the actress' hometown Ooty. For her engagement, the actress opted for a yellow traditional saree.

Advertisement

What do we know about Meetha?

Meetha Raghunath made her acting debut with the Tamil film Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee in 2022. The film also starrer actor Kishen Das in the lead role. Later, in 2023, she was seen in the film God Night alongside Manikandan.

The film directed by Vinay Chandrasekaran, which was his debut project was critically acclaimed after its release. The film was appreciated for its simple storyline and realistic screenplay. This shot Meetha to fame for her role in the film.

The actress is yet to announce her third film. 

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 08:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Protesters Hurl Fireworks at Police Station as Tensions Escalate in France, 6 Arrested

Violence in France

a minute ago
In the wee hours of Monday morning, a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in South Kolkata's Metiabruz area

Kolkata Building Collapse

3 minutes ago
Electric vehicles

Govt approves EV policy

3 minutes ago
David Guetta and Jessica

David Welcomes Newborn

3 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia

Ul Jalool Ishq Wrap Party

10 minutes ago
Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz defeats Medvedev

12 minutes ago
China real estate

China property trends

13 minutes ago
Sensex drops 1,628 points, posts worst day in nearly 3 years dragged by HDFC Bank

Sensex, Nifty open lower

15 minutes ago
Nicolo Zaniolo

Villa salvages 1-1 draw

18 minutes ago
Azam Khan

India News LIVE:

18 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By ED

Kejriwal Skips ED Summon

19 minutes ago
Joao Felix

Barca routs Atletico 3-0

20 minutes ago
Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC

TSMC chip plant plans

26 minutes ago
THESE Parties That Did Not Get Any Funding Through Electoral Bonds Scheme | Complete List Here

Electoral Bonds Scheme

27 minutes ago
Erik ten Hag

United beats Liverpool

28 minutes ago
Mutual funds

Top mutual funds

29 minutes ago
Patrik Schick

Leverkusen keeps lead

32 minutes ago
Crime

Jacksonville Beach Shooti

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  2. Men's Hairstyles That Are Ideal For Your Face Shape

    Lifestyle11 hours ago

  3. ICG Conducts Medical Evacuation of Crew from Liberian-Flagged Vessel

    World12 hours ago

  4. 2 Brothers Arrested For Posing as ED Officers, Extorting Money

    India News12 hours ago

  5. NDA Will Cross 400-Mark on June 4, Says PM Modi in Andhra | LIVE

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo