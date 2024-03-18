Advertisement

Meetha Raghunath, who rose to fame with the small-budget film Good Night, recently tied the knot in a traditional South Indian ceremony. According to reports, the actress tied the knot on March 17 in the presence of her family and close friends. Now, the photos of her from her wedding are going viral on social media.

Meetha Raghunath's wedding photos go viral

Meetha shared a set of photos from her wedding ceremony on March 17. In the photos, the actress can be seen sporting various looks. In one of the photos, Meetha kept a raw look. She wore a beautiful silk saree in the shade of off-white with a red border. She completed her look with traditional gold jewelry.

Image credit: Meetha Raghunath/Instagram

In another photo, the actress was seen wearing a traditional navy blue saree, which too had a red border. Her traditional jewelry elevated her look.

Advertisement

Image credit: Meetha Raghunath/Instagram

In the second slide, the actress can be seen wearing a gold saree with a sleeveless black blouse.

Image credit: Meetha Raghunath/Instagram

The last slide showed the actress showing off her married look with sindur and mangalsutra.

Image credit: Meetha Raghunath/Instagram

Meetha's groom, whose information is not revealed, on the other hand, was seen sporting an all-white look. He wore a traditional veshti paired with a silk shirt.

Advertisement

The couple looked happy in the photos with fans flooding Meetha's post's comments section with congratulatory messages.

Advertisement

What more do we know about Meetha's relationship?

In November, last year, the actress got engaged to her now husband. The couple got engaged in the actress' hometown Ooty. For her engagement, the actress opted for a yellow traditional saree.

Advertisement

What do we know about Meetha?

Meetha Raghunath made her acting debut with the Tamil film Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee in 2022. The film also starrer actor Kishen Das in the lead role. Later, in 2023, she was seen in the film God Night alongside Manikandan.

The film directed by Vinay Chandrasekaran, which was his debut project was critically acclaimed after its release. The film was appreciated for its simple storyline and realistic screenplay. This shot Meetha to fame for her role in the film.

The actress is yet to announce her third film.