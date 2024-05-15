Advertisement

Music composer and actor GV Prakash and his wife, singer Saindhavi have decided to part ways after eleven years of marriage. The couple issued a joint statement on social media on Monday, May 13 confirming rumours of rift in their relationship. Soon after the news went public, the musician had to face some brutal comments from online trolls. Reacting to the backlash, Prakash issued a clarification behind their separation and urged everyone to be kind and respectful toward the people involved.

GV Prakash on trolling

Prakash issued a statement on his X handle on Wednesday, May 15 responding to the speculations around his separation from Saindhavi. His statement in Tamil can be roughly translated to, “It's disheartening to see people debating about the union or separation of two people without proper understanding. It is unacceptable to pass comments on personal lives of people just because they're celebrities. Have Tamil people's honour come down so much that they do not realise how their comments might hurt people?"

"The reason behind our separation has been conveyed to our family members and friends. We took this decision after careful consideration. I'm writing this to convey that your comments, whatever the intentions may be, are hurting. Please respect the emotions of everyone. My thanks to everyone for their support," added Prakash.

GV Prakash and his wife Saindhavi issue joint statement confirming divorce

Ina joint statement, the former couple announced their mutual decision to end their marriage of 11 years. “After much reflection, GV Prakash and I have decided to part ways after 11 years of marriage for the sake of our mental peace and preserving our mutual respect for each other. We kindly ask the media, friends and and fans to understand and respect our privacy during this deeply personal transition. Acknowledging that we are growing apart, we believe this is the best decision for each other. Your understanding and support means a lot during this time,” the statement shared on X read.