Advertisement

Suriya is currently in the midst of filming for his big banner pan-India project, Kanguva. Arguably one of 2024's most anticipated projects, the Siva helmed film is reportedly all set to expand its already star-studded cast. If conjecture is to be believed, Kartik Aaryan has been roped in for a major cameo in Kanguva.

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan to feature in a cameo for Kanguva?



As per a recent 123 Telugu report, Kartik Aaryan is the latest name to join the star-studded cast of the Suriya led Kanguva. The report also shares that Kartik's cameo will be part of the film's climax. If true, this will mark Kartik Aaryan's Tamil debut.

Advertisement



As a matter of fact, if Kartik is to truly hold a cameo in Kanguva, the film will be marking the Tamil debuts of not two, but three Bollywood actors. Besides Kartik, whose involvement in the project still has a tag of speculation on it, Bobby Deol who recently made a much celebrated silver screen comeback with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster Animal, has been confirmed to be a part of Kanguva, which will officially mark his Tamil debut. Disha Patani holds a key role in the film, also marking her Tamil debut with the same.

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan is currently in the midst of filming for Chandu Champion



Kartik Aaryan is currently in the midst of intense physical training for his role in Chandu Champion. The film is being helmed by director Kabir Khan and will feature him in the role of a skilled athlete. The film is eyeing a theatrical release on June 14 this year.

Advertisement

This will also mark Kartik's second collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala post their work together on 2023 film Satyaprem Ki Katha, which was declared a hit minting ₹125.8 crores in worldwide collections, as per a Sacnilk report.