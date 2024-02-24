English
Updated February 24th, 2024 at 16:28 IST

Heartbroken From Fan's Death, Raghava Lawrence Announces New Way Of Meeting His Followers

Raghava Lawrence has expressed regret over a fan's death as the latter returned from a meet. The actor also reflected on what he plans on doing from his end.

Raghava Lawrence
Raghava Lawrence | Image:IMDb
  • 2 min read
Raghava Lawrence has seen through a professionally fulfilling year in 2023 having had three back to back releases, the last of them being Jigarthanda DoubleX. The actor's start to 2024 however, has come with rather dismal news involving a fan's death. The actor has addressed the unfortunate incident also promising to make a crucial change when it comes to meeting his fans.

Raghava Lawrence expresses regret over fans death


For the unversed, a Raghava Lawrence fan met with an accident while on his way back from a meet and greet session with the actor, resulting in the former's demise. Lawrence took to his X handle, expressing deep regret over the same. He also asserted how he no longer expects his fans to travel to him, believing the other way round to be the appropriate way. Acting on his words, the actor will soon be heading to Villupuram at Logalakshmi Mahal.

The caption to the post read, "Hi friends and fans, Last time during a fans meet photoshoot in Chennai, One of my fan met with an accident and lost his life. It was so heartbreaking. On that day, I decided that my fans shouldn’t travel for me but I will travel for them and organize a photoshoot in their town. I’m starting it from tomorrow and the first spot is Villupuram at Logalakshmi Mahal. See you all tomorrow."

What is next for Raghava Lawrence?


Lawrence was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj's directorial Jigarthanda DoubleX in which he essayed the role of Alliyus Caesar. Prior to that, the actor featured opposite Kangana Ranaut in Chandramukhi 2. He had commenced the year with S Kathiresan directorial Rudhran in which he played the titular role.

He is currently filming for the R.S. Durai Senthilkumar directorial Adhigaaram, a project in the works the actor is headlining.

Published February 24th, 2024 at 16:28 IST

