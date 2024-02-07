Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 15:08 IST

How Ajith Helped Aamir & Vishnu Vishal During Chennai Flood, Lal Salaam Actor Says 'We Were Scared'

Vishnu Vishal and Aamir Khan, along with some other locals, were earlier rescued from Chennai floods. Now, Vishnu revealed how Ajith came to their rescue.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Aamir Khan, Vishnu Visha, and Ajith
Aamir Khan, Vishnu Visha, and Ajith | Image:X
Vishnu Vishal and Aamir Khan, along with some other locals, were earlier rescued from Chennai floods by the fire department. The incident took place back in December 2023. For the unversed, Ajith Kumar had helped the duo with the travel arrangements after they were rescued in a boat. In a recent interview with Suryan FM, Vishnu Vishal shared that Aamir Khan was stuck in the floods on the day he was supposed to fly from the city. He was in Chennai for his mother's treatment. In December, Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc in several regions of Chennai.

Vishnu Vishal recalls how Ajith helped them amid Chennai floods

Aamir Khan had temporarily moved to Chennai in 2023 for over two months to his mother treated. However, he was left stranded with actor Vishnu Vishal amid Chennai floods. During a recent interview, Vishnu Vishal shared how Ajith Kumar came to their rescue and said, "I had lost my phone signal. A day after the rains stopped, the water levels started rising and we got scared. If it reaches the first floor, then we wouldn't have be able to step out. That's when I posted on X. Those who knew where I lived helped me get a boat. Aamir Khan sir was in the area. He was staying here to care of his mother. I helped him in whatever way I could."

 

Explaining further, Vishnu Vishal said, "That's when our friendship began. He was supposed to leave that day after his mother's successful treatment. But, he was stuck here for two days because of the rains. Then the news reached Ajith Kumar. We could reach the main road via boat. After that, he [Ajith Kumar] helped us with the transportation."

 

Vishnu concluded, "We were not in the mood to take pictures. But, the fire and rescue department requested us saying that their hard work often goes unnoticed. So, I thanked them and Ajith sir for helping us."

Aamir Khan rescued after being stranded for 24 hrs due to Cyclone Michaung

Aamir Khan was stranded in Chennai floods as Cyclone Michaung hit near Bapatla on the Andhra Pradesh coast. However, the actor was rescued after 24 hours of being stranded. Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal took to his X, (formerly Twitter) and shared pictures of the rescue which also show the Bollywood superstar. Cyclone Michaung is a severe cyclonic storm which swirled over the Bay of Bengal, as it moved to the north coast of Tamil Nadu before it headed to Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published February 6th, 2024 at 15:08 IST

