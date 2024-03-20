Advertisement

Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja's biopic has finally hit the ground running. Dhanush was announced as the face of the film on March 20, complete with a poster. Arun Matheswaran, who will be directing the project, recently reflected on the massive opportunity presented to him.

Arun Matheswaran is over the moon about the Ilaiyaraaja biopic



Arun Matheswaran recently took to his Instagram handle to share the official poster of the Ilaiyaraaja biopic, revealed earlier today. Along side the post, the director penned a note regarding how honoured he is for being considered for this opportunity. The music maestro's biopic carries an eponymous title with the poster simply showing Dhanush gazing ahead at the sun with his back to the camera. The tagline for the film reads, 'the king of music'.

The caption to his post read, "Nothing can be bigger than this, an opportunity of a lifetime to direct the biopic of the living legend, musical maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja, especially with Dhanush again. I feel truly honoured, thank you so much for this opportunity."

Dhanush and Arun Matheswaran have previously collaborated on Captain Miller



The Dhanush led and Arun Matheswaran helmed Captain Miller, released in theatres on January 12. As per a Sacnilk report, the film's domestic collections came in at ₹49.22 crores with its worldwide net collections being ₹74.75 crores. At the audio launch for the film, Dhanush had detailed how much he valued Arun Matheswaran's dedication to his craft.

He said, "When the first single was released, you would have heard the line 'Do you believe in ghosts? That ghost is Arun Matheswaran. He has put so much hard work into the film that I am embarrassed to say that I have also worked hard. The team took care of me like a flower, taking all the pain for themselves." Captain Miller is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.