Kamal Haasan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited movie Indian 2. Helmed by S Shankar, the movie serves as a sequel to the veteran actor's hit 1996 movie Indian. Last month, the makers unveiled the new poster and announced that the movie will make its debut on the big screens in June. Now, a report suggests that the movie will release in the midweek of June.

When will Indian 2 release?

According to X page Aakashvani, Kamal Haasan starrer is slated to hit the theatres on June 13. The post further read that makers will make an official announcement soon. If the report is believed to be true then June will witness two mega movies releasing back-to-back.

Confirmed - #INDIAN2 - 13th June

A few days ago, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, announced the release date. The movie will release on June 27.

(A poster of Kalki 2898 AD | Image: X)

What else do we know about Indian 2?

The movie will show Senapathy returning to India from Hong Kong after learning about the ongoing corruption and injustice in the country through social media. Apart from Kamal Haasan, the movie stars an ensemble cast of Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, S. J. Suryah, Bobby Simha, Vivek, and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

On Siddharth's birthday, the makers unveiled the first look of the actor. Lyca Productions took to its official X handle to share the poster that shows Siddharth in a lively and colourful hue, seemingly jumping off a high-rise building. The poster doesn't give details about his character or how he is related to Kamal Haasan in the film. "Team INDIAN-2 🇮🇳 wishes the multifaceted SIDDHARTH a Happy Birthday! Your diverse roles and timeless charm continue to captivate everyone! Here’s to another year of success in your journey!"

Team INDIAN-2 wishes the multifaceted SIDDHARTH a Happy Birthday! Your diverse roles and timeless charm continue to captivate everyone! Here's to another year of success in your journey!

The film is jointly produced by Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions and Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies.