×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 12:27 IST

Indian 2 New Poster: Kamal Haasan Is Back As Senapathy With 'Zero Tolerance'

The upcoming vigilante action drama Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan, serves as a sequel to the 1996 hit movie Indian, helmed by S Shankar.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Indian 2
A new poster of Indian 2. | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kamal Haasan is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie Indian 2. On the occasion of Tamil New Year Puthandu, the makers have unveiled a new poster today, April 14. This has come after the release month announcement which was made a few days ago.

Indian 2 new poster unveiled

The upcoming vigilante action drama serves as a sequel to the 1996 hit movie Indian. As the hit duo Kamal Haasan and director S Shankar are returning, the expectations among the fans have spiked. The new poster adds to the curiosity of the fans. In the poster, we can see Haasan in two avatars – in the first, he is sporting a khaki look, while in the second, he is dressed in a white mundu with his fingers crossed. In the background, we can see Indian flags. The poster reads, “Zero Tolerance, Senapathy Resurrects!”

 

(A poster of Indian 2 | Image: Instagram)

 

Sharing the post, the caption read, “Senapathy is all set to resurrect with zero tolerance in INDIAN-2. 🇮🇳 Gear up for the epic sequel in cinemas from June 2024. Consider it a red alert wherever injustice prevails. #Indian2”.

Advertisement

 

 

For the unversed, Haasan will be reprising his role as Senapathy, an ageing freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption. The upcoming movie will reportedly show Senapathy returning to India from Hong Kong after learning about the ongoing corruption and injustice in the country through social media.

Advertisement

What else do we know?

Apart from Haasan, the film also stars an ensemble cast of S. J. Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Brahmanandam, Zakir Hussain, Piyush Mishra, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash, Manobala, and Ashwini Thangaraj. The film is currently in the post-production stage and will be hitting the theatres in June. However, the makers are yet to announce the film's release date. 
 

Advertisement

Published April 14th, 2024 at 12:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

3 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

6 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

8 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

8 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

11 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

11 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

12 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

12 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

14 minutes ago
British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in over two years in March

British shop prices rose

14 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

15 minutes ago
Siddharth

Siddharth Takes A Dig

15 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

15 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin nosedives 7%

15 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

BJP Promises Ramayanutsav

16 minutes ago
KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG

20 minutes ago
NASA's Hubble Telescope Unveils Mesmerizing Video of Liller 1

NASA Unveils Liller 1

21 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Chicago Shooting

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo