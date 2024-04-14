Advertisement

Kamal Haasan is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie Indian 2. On the occasion of Tamil New Year Puthandu, the makers have unveiled a new poster today, April 14. This has come after the release month announcement which was made a few days ago.

Indian 2 new poster unveiled

The upcoming vigilante action drama serves as a sequel to the 1996 hit movie Indian. As the hit duo Kamal Haasan and director S Shankar are returning, the expectations among the fans have spiked. The new poster adds to the curiosity of the fans. In the poster, we can see Haasan in two avatars – in the first, he is sporting a khaki look, while in the second, he is dressed in a white mundu with his fingers crossed. In the background, we can see Indian flags. The poster reads, “Zero Tolerance, Senapathy Resurrects!”

(A poster of Indian 2 | Image: Instagram)

Sharing the post, the caption read, “Senapathy is all set to resurrect with zero tolerance in INDIAN-2. 🇮🇳 Gear up for the epic sequel in cinemas from June 2024. Consider it a red alert wherever injustice prevails. #Indian2”.

For the unversed, Haasan will be reprising his role as Senapathy, an ageing freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption. The upcoming movie will reportedly show Senapathy returning to India from Hong Kong after learning about the ongoing corruption and injustice in the country through social media.

What else do we know?

Apart from Haasan, the film also stars an ensemble cast of S. J. Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Nedumudi Venu, Vivek, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Brahmanandam, Zakir Hussain, Piyush Mishra, Guru Somasundaram, Delhi Ganesh, Jayaprakash, Manobala, and Ashwini Thangaraj. The film is currently in the post-production stage and will be hitting the theatres in June. However, the makers are yet to announce the film's release date.

