Kamal Haasan is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie Indian 2. In the sequel, the veteran actor is returning as a Senapathy, who fights for justice and honesty. As the release date is nearing, the makers have announced that they will be releasing the second track from the movie on May 29. However, what grabbed our attention was Rakul Preet Singh.

Makers have been quite secretive about the look and role of the characters. A few months ago, on Siddharth’s birthday in April, makers unveiled his look but didn’t reveal his role. Now, they have shared a poster of the first track that features Siddharth with Rakul.

(A file photo of Indian 2 | Image: Instagram)

Indian 2 second song to release on May 29

Lyca Productions took to their official Instagram handle and shared three posters in Tamil, Hindi and English languages. In the poster, Siddharth and Rakul can be seen sitting across each other, while Rakul looks angry and stern, Siddharth is seen expressionless with a ring in his hand. The poster also mentioned that the Indian 2 audio launch will happen on June 1.

“A symphony is about to bloom! The second single from Indian 2, a rockstar Anirudh musical is dropping on May 29th. Get ready to be swept away,” read the caption.

What else do we know about Indian 2?

Helmed by S Shankar, the movie also stars S. J. Suryah, Kajal Aggarwal Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani and Nedumudi Venu. The first single Paaraa was release on May 22 together with Telugu and Hindi versions of the song, titled Souraa and Jaago, respectively. The plot reportedly revolves around Senapathy, a freedom fighter turned vigilante who fought against corruption in India, returning from Hong Kong to aid Chitra Varadharajan, who has been exposing corrupt politicians in the country through videos on the internet.