Kamal Haasan is inching closer to the release of some of his most anticipated project. First in line, is Kalki 2898 AD, set to release on June 27, after a significant postponement from its initial slated date of May 9, owing to election season. Next up, is S Shankar's Indian 2, a sequel to the actor-director duo's 1996 National Award winning classic, Indian. Indian has now completed 28 years.

Indian completes 28 years



Lyca Productions, the production house bankrolling Indian 2, took to its social media handles, to share a tribute video, celebrating the resounding and evergreen success of 1996 film Indian. This gesture came through on the occasion of the film affirmatively marking its 28th anniversary. For the unversed, Indian had released in theatres on May 9, 1996.

The caption to the post read, "The iconic role that earned our Ulaganaygan many accolades! Now, it’s time to call back the legend, Senapathy! #ComeBackIndian" The video features a young Kamal Haasan walking up to receive his National Film Award for Best Actor from then President of India, SD Sharma. The video then pans into a montage of clippings and pictures from the time of the film's making and subsequent release, all coming together to spell out the film's strong presence even after 28 years.

Indian 2 to release in July?



Things have been rather tentative when it comes to the release date of Indian 2. The film, for long, was slated for a mid-August release around India's Independence day - a theme-appropriate time. However, reports began to suggest that the film was now eyeing a mid-April release coinciding with Tamil New Year. This of course turned out to be a false alarm, with a subsequent poster release affirming June as the film's release month.

A recent Pinkvilla report however, now suggests that Indian 2 will be releasing in theatres on July 17, on the occasion of Muharram. An official confirmation is yet to come through.