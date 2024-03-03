Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 16:35 IST
Is Suriya Being Replaced By Viduthalai Actor Soori In Vetrimaaran's Vaadivaasal?
Suriya is currently busy with his upcoming highly anticipated film Kanguva, co-starring Bobby Deol and Disha Patani.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Suriya is busy with the dubbing of his upcoming film Kanguva, co-starring Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. Amid this, he is expected to star next in Vetrimaaran's Vaadivaasal, which was announced in 2022. However, now a buzz is doing the rounds that the actor might get replaced.
Suriya to get replaced in Vaadivaasal?
The report suggests that the director is planning to change the lead of his next film Vaadivaasal. Touted to be an action-thriller, Suriya might get replaced by Viduthalai Part 1 actor Soori. It is believed that the director wants to immediately work on Vaadivaasal as he plans to release the movie in 2025, but with Suriya collaborating with director Sudha Kongara for Suriya 43, his schedule might not permit the actor to complete the movie on time. However, the makers are yet to react to the rumours.
Suriya is busy with Kanguva
The film entered the post-production after wrapping up its filming schedule in February. The film saw its pre-production and shoot stretched over a period of two years. The film’s cinematographer, Vetri Palanisamy took to his X and shared an update on the film's post-production. He shared the update from the film’s Digital intermediate (DI). He wrote: "Dear @Suriya_offl Sir We're thrilled to have you join us in our DI suite. Your appreciation means a lot to us. #kanguva. Post Production in full swingggg.”
The film promises a raw, rustic and new visual experience to the audience with human emotions, powerful performances and never-seen-before action sequences on a massive scale. The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and musical score by Devi Sri Prasad.
Produced by Studio Green and K.E. Gnanavel Raja, trade analyst Ramesh Bala hinted that the movie will release later this year.
Advertisement
Published March 3rd, 2024 at 16:35 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.