Updated March 4th, 2024 at 23:57 IST

Yuvan Shankar Raja Denies Association With Then Mavattam; Makers Remind Him Of Agreement

Music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has denied being associated with the film Then Mavattam, marking the directorial debut of RK Suresh.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
RK Suresh
RK Suresh (L), Yuvan Shankar Raja (R) | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
RK Suresh, on Sunday, unveiled the poster of his directorial debut Then Mavattam and revealed that music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja will be composing the songs for the film. However, on Monday, Raja re-shared the poster on his X handle and denied being part of the crew. Well, this didn't end here and RK Suresh shared another post reminding the composer of signing the agreement.

Is Yuvan Shankar Raja part of RK Suresh's Then Mavattam?

Taking to X, Raja shared a poster issuing a clarification for press, media and fans. He wrote, "A clarification for Press, Media and Fans! I have not been committed or approached by anyone for being the music director of the above film, Then Mavattam."

Replying to this, RK Suresh wrote, "Hi Yuvan sir u have signed for movie and live in concert . Kindly check the agreement Thanku @thisisysr sir." Not just this, he also reported a photo featuring RK Suresh with Raja with a caption, "#studio9 & @thisisysr live in concert soon".

(A screengrab from the post | Image: X)

This has led to confusion on social media whether Raja is part of the project or not.

What's next for Yuvan Shankar Raja

He is currently working on the music for Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), helmed by  Venkat Prabhu. The film also stars Prabhu Deva and Prashanth in pivotal roles. The science fiction action drama is one of the anticipated films of the year, co-starring Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Parvati Nair, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren, Aravind Akash and Ajay Raj in supporting roles.

This will be the third collaboration between Vijay and Raja, after Friends (2001) and Pudhiya Geethai (2003).

Published March 4th, 2024 at 23:57 IST

