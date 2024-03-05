Advertisement

RK Suresh, on Sunday, unveiled the poster of his directorial debut Then Mavattam and revealed that music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja will be composing the songs for the film. However, on Monday, Raja re-shared the poster on his X handle and denied being part of the crew. Well, this didn't end here and RK Suresh shared another post reminding the composer of signing the agreement.

Is Yuvan Shankar Raja part of RK Suresh's Then Mavattam?

Taking to X, Raja shared a poster issuing a clarification for press, media and fans. He wrote, "A clarification for Press, Media and Fans! I have not been committed or approached by anyone for being the music director of the above film, Then Mavattam."

I have not been committed or approached by anyone for being the music director of the above film, "Then Mavattam". pic.twitter.com/oyDYMxGn1U — Raja yuvan (@thisisysr) March 4, 2024

Replying to this, RK Suresh wrote, "Hi Yuvan sir u have signed for movie and live in concert . Kindly check the agreement Thanku @thisisysr sir." Not just this, he also reported a photo featuring RK Suresh with Raja with a caption, "#studio9 & @thisisysr live in concert soon".

This has led to confusion on social media whether Raja is part of the project or not.

What's next for Yuvan Shankar Raja

He is currently working on the music for Thalapathy Vijay starrer The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), helmed by Venkat Prabhu. The film also stars Prabhu Deva and Prashanth in pivotal roles. The science fiction action drama is one of the anticipated films of the year, co-starring Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Parvati Nair, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren, Aravind Akash and Ajay Raj in supporting roles.

This will be the third collaboration between Vijay and Raja, after Friends (2001) and Pudhiya Geethai (2003).