Published 11:59 IST, July 30th 2024

Jailer 2 Has Something Special For Me: Yogi Babu Confirms His Return In Rajinikanth Starrer Sequel

Renowned Tamil actor Yogi Babu revealed that he will be part of the Rajinikanth’s starrer Jailer 2. He will reprise his role from the first installment.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
