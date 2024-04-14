Jailer 2 Prep To Begin From June, Rajinikanth Starrer Gets Its Tentative Title

Advertisement

The sequel to Rajinikanth starrer Jailer is reportedly in the works. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial not only helped Thalaivar make a comeback at the box office but also helped the director bounce back after a string of flops. Now, all eyes on the sequel to Jailer since the ending of the first installment hinted that the story could continue. According to the latest report, the film's prep is all set to begin soon.

A still from Jailer | Image: YouTube screengrab

Rajinikanth's Jailer sequel gets a tentative title

According to a report, Nelson Dilipkumar will begin the prep for Jailer sequel in June this year. He will begin bouncing off ideas for the sequel's storyline and work on it in the coming months. The sequel's tentative title is Hukum, a song in the first movie which served as the elevation in the pre-interval sequence.

According to Pinkvilla, Nelson has been secretly crafting Jailer 2. Sources confirmed to the website that the first draft of the film is locked and Rajinikanth has approved Nelson's vision to delve deeper into his character, Tiger aka. Muthuvel Pandian. Pre-production is slated to commence in June 2024.

Rajinikanth busy with Vettaiyan shoot

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has been busy with Vettaiyan shoot, which is directed by TJ Gnanavel. Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Dushara Vijayan, Manju Warrier and Rana Daggubati will play pivotal roles alongside the Superstar. It will hit the big screens in October this year.

Rajinikanth will also feature in Thalaivar 171, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Leo and Vikram fame. It will go on the floors later this year. While there are speculations that it is part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), the director has refuted any such rumours.