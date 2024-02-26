English
Jayam Ravi Could Have Been In Lokesh Kanagaraj's LCU If He Hadn't Turned Down THIS Film

Lokesh Kanagaraj's film Kaithi starring actor Karthi released in theatres back in 2019. The film is a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jayam Ravi and Lokesh Kanagaraj
Jayam Ravi and Lokesh Kanagaraj | Image:X
Lokesh Kanagaraj's film Kaithi starring actor Karthi released in theatres back in 2019. The film is a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) which includes films like Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram and Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo. Recently, Jayam Ravi opened up about an instance wherein he rejected to be a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj's LCU.

Jayam Ravi could have been a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj's LCU?

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Jayam Ravi revealed that he could have been a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj's ever-evolving LCU. He said, "After Maanagaram, Lokesh Kanagaraj narrated a script (likely Kaithi) to me.  However, due to some personal reasons and another movie's call sheet, I didn't end up doing that film."

A file photo of Jayam Ravi | Image: X

 

Jayam Ravi stated that Lokesh Kanagaraj had told him a story following his debut Maanagaram, but it did not happen due to the above mentioned issues. Jayam Ravi then clarified that the photo that went viral was taken during the Agilan shooting, as the Vikram shooting was taking place in the same location. He further praised Lokesh and said "he is a promising talent and there is no doubt about it."

A file photo of Lokesh Kanagaraj | Image: X

 

About LCU

Lokesh Kanagaraj established the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), an Indian media franchise and shared universe of Tamil-language action thriller films. It is currently the top-grossing Tamil film franchise.

Lokesh Kanagaraj did not intend for Kaithi to be the start of a cinematic universe. The film follows Dilli (Karthi), a released ex-convict who is reluctantly drawn into a drug bust. Kaithi was a nail-biting action thriller inspired by Assault on Precinct 13 (1976), and it went on to become a smash hit. Constable Napoleon, played by George Maryan, was a key character in the film. The film's ending suggested a sequel, with the main antagonist, Adaikalam (Harish Uthaman), claiming that Dilli was involved in the drug bust on purpose rather than by chance. 

