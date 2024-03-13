Advertisement

Jayam Ravi is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Kadhalikka Neramillai. The film will feature the actor share screen space with Nithya Menen. Recently, the actor opened up about how Kadhalikka Neramillai is essentially not only unlike any film he has ever done, but also very different from the usual premise featured in romance films.

Jayam Ravi affirms his faith in Kadhalikka Neramillai

In a recent interview, as per an OTT Play report, Jayam Ravi opened up about his upcoming venture Kadhalikka Neramillai. He shared how while the film does carry the 'boy meets girl' trope, the context is what will make it a refreshing watch. Jayam Ravi said that "mature love" will form the foundation of the film, not just in terms of age but also in the kind of relationship portrayed on screen between him and Nithya Menen.



He said, "Kadhalikka Neramillai is not something I have done before, since it's not the usual boy-meets-girl stories I have done in the past. Rather the film will feature a mature love, and that's not just in terms of age."

Kadhalikka Neramillai is an AR Rahman musical

The music for Kadhalikka Neramillai is being composed by none other than AR Rahman. Recently, the recording for a track for the film was completed which will feature the vocals of actress Shruti Haasan. The lyrics for the same have been penned by Snehan. Speaking about collaborating with AR Rahman for her film, director Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi has in the past shared how despite being so experienced, the music maestro has always been open to suggestions.

She said, "He is very humble and energetic. He is also ready to take others' suggestions into account." Besides Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen, the film also stars Vijay Rai, Yogi Babu, Lal, John Kokken, TJ Bhanu, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, and Vinodhini, among others.