Updated March 18th, 2024 at 18:40 IST

Jesus Drank Wine: Vijay Antony Apologises For His Controversial Remark At Romeo Event

Vijay Antony who recently made a controversial remark about Jesus Christ during Romeo promotions has now apologised for the same and called it unintentional.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vijay Antony In Romeo
Vijay Antony In Romeo | Image:X
  • 2 min read
At a recent press meet for his upcoming film Romeo, actor-musician Vijay Antony found himself embroiled in controversy after his comments on drinking sparked backlash from a segment of the Christian community.

What did Vijay Antony say about Jesus Christ?

During the press conference, Antony was questioned about whether his film's promotion of drinking, particularly among women, was appropriate. Responding to the query, he defended the portrayal of alcohol consumption in the film, stating, "Let’s not demarcate that alcohol is only for men. Drinking is for everyone." He then addressed the equality in drinking habits between genders, adding, "If men can drink, women too can."

 

 

However, it was Antony's reference to Jesus Christ's consumption of wine that ignited controversy. He said, "Two thousand years before, even Jesus (Christ) drank wine," drawing criticism from certain members of the Christian community who found his statement offensive.

Vijay Antony apologises in his open clarification

In response to the backlash, Antony took to social media to clarify his remarks and address the concerns raised by offended individuals. In his online statement, he expressed regret over any misunderstanding caused by his comments and reiterated his respect for Jesus Christ, stating, "I would never dream of misrepresenting Jesus, who shed his blood and died for the people, and who is beyond religion."

His statement in Tamil can be loosely translated to, “I was saying in a press conference the other day that grape juice was invented two thousand years ago, it was used in churches, and Jesus used bran. It pains me that some people like you are hurt because you misconstrued what I said following some questions asked by a journalist friend. I didn't say anything wrong. Don't get it wrong either.”

 

 

The actor's attempt to contextualise his remarks by highlighting the historical significance of grape juice and its association with religious practices did little to end the controversy. Despite his explanation, some individuals remained unconvinced and criticised Antony for his insensitivity towards religious sentiments.

Published March 18th, 2024 at 18:40 IST

