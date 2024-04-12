Advertisement

Jyotika is one of the few actresses to have starred opposite almost all the superstars across the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam industries. Most of these films were major hits at the domestic box office. During a recent interview with Galatta India, the actress candidly spoke about her co-stars and highlighted their good qualities.

(A file photo of Jyotika and Mammootty | Image: X)

Jyotika shares her take on Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Mammootty

When asked to reveal the good qualities of Mammootty, the actress said that she loves the phase he is in, where the superstar is giving back to cinema as an actor. "I love this whole phase he is in, where he is giving back to cinema as an actor," she said. When asked about Rajinikanth and Vijay, she described them in monosyllabics, "superstardom" and "consistency," respectively.

(A file photo of Jyotika and Rajinikanth | Image: X)

Jyotika worked with Mammootty in the 2023 film Kaathal – The Core, which emerged as a commercial success at the box office. Speaking about Rajinikanth, she starred in Chandramukhi, and the film became a major box office success, with a theatrical run of 890 days at Hyderabad's Shanti Theatre. With Thalapathy Vijay, she starred in two films - Kushi (2000) and Thirumalai (2003) - and were hit at the box office.

Advertisement

(A file photo of Jyotika and Vijay | Image: X)

I am holding my films alone for a long time: Jyotika

While she has been collaborating with big Bollywood names for her Hindi projects, Jyotika believes she doesn’t need a "hero" in her Tamil films. In a rapid-fire segment on Galatta India's YouTube channel, when asked, ‘With whom she wants to act in Tamil next?’ Jyotika replied, “I am holding my films alone for a long time. I don’t think… I need a hero.” However, Jyotika admitted she would like to feature in a good Hindi project with her husband, Suriya. “If something really good comes up, I would like to one with Suriya,” she said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Bollywood movie Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao. The film is slated to hit the theatres on May 10.