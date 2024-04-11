Advertisement

Jyotika, who was last seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Shaitaan, is now gearing up for the release of her next. The actress will be seen in the biopic of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla, played by Rajkummar Rao in the film. While she has been collaborating with big Bollywood names for her Hindi projects, Jyotika believes she doesn’t need a ‘hero’ in her Tamil films.

I don’t think I need a hero, says Jyotika

In a rapid-fire segment on the YouTube channel Galatta India, when asked, ‘With whom she wants to act in Tamil next?’ Jyotika replied, “I am holding my films alone for a long time. I don’t think… I need a hero.”

While the actress didn’t name any male star as her next collaborator, she didn’t shy away from heaping praises on her fellow colleagues. She has worked with every big celebrity in the Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu cinema industries.

During the interaction, Jyotika disclosed a positive trait about a few of these actors. She stated, "I love this whole phase he is in, where he is giving back to cinema as an actor," in reference to Mammootty. Jyotika selected the terms "superstardom" and "consistency" in reference to Rajinikanth and Vijay, respectively.