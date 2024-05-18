Advertisement

Kamal Haasan and director Shankar are collaboration on the sequel to their cult classic Indian (1996). The sequel was set to release in June this year after much delay, but was rumoured to be postponed again. Kamal Haasan, who appeared on a TV programme ahead of RCB Vs CSK match in IPL, confirmed that Indian 2 has indeed been pushed to July. He also confirmed that Indian 3 will also follow the sequel.

Kamal Haasan in a still from Indian 2 poster | Image: YouTube screengrab

Indian 3 release strategy revealed by Kamal Haasan, Shankar

Indian 3 has been rumoured to be in the making. The threequel has now been conformed by lead star Kamal Haasan and director Shankar. The Ulaganayagan revealed that director approached him with the story of Indian 2 and Indian 3 and that was a major part of why he agreed to do it.

Shankar added to this, "It's a big story and we cannot contain it in 3hrs. So it took its own shape and became two parts." According to the actor-director duo, Indian 3 will release on the big screens six months after Indian 2. This means that Indian 3 may release on Pongal 2025.

What more do we know about Indian 2?

Kamal Haasan also confirmed that the audio launch event of Indian 2 will be held on June 1. Kajal Aggarwal is the female lead in the film. Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar will also play vital roles, with Anirudh composing the background score.

