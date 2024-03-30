×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 20:38 IST

Kamal Haasan Mourns 'Brother' Daniel Balaji's Death, Says His Eyes Will Be Donated

Kamal Haasan mourned the death of his Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu co-star Daniel Balaji. The actor also confirmed that the deceased will be donating his eyes.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Daniel Balaji and kamal haasan
Daniel Balaji and kamal haasan | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

South Indian actor Daniel Balaji who is known for his versatile performances across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema, passed away at the age of 48 in a private hospital in Chennai. The actor succumbed to a sudden heart attack on March 29, leaving the industry and fans in shock and mourning.

His funeral took place in Chennai today, with prominent personalities from the film fraternity, including directors Vetrimaaran and Gautham Vasudev Menon, paying their last respects.

Advertisement

 

 

Tributes flow in for Daniel Balaji 

Actor Atharvaa Murali who also happens to be Daniel’s nephew has expressed his grief on Twitter and talked about the limited time he had with his beloved uncle. He wrote, “It’s one of those days when you understand that “only” time and people we hitch ourselves through life matters the most. I Wish we got to spend more time together. REST IN PEACE Balaji Chithappa.”

Advertisement

Kamal Haasan confirms Daniel Balaji’s eyes will be donated

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who shared the screen with him in the film Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, penned a heartfelt note in Tamil mourning Balaji's death and wrote, “The sudden death of brother Daniel Balaji is shocking. The agony of young deaths is great. My condolences to Balaji's family, friends and fans. He will live even after his death by donating his eyes. My tribute to Balaji who has given light.”

Advertisement

 

 

What more do we know about Daniel Balaji?

Contrary to popular belief, Daniel Balaji was not his birth name but a stage name. Born as TC Balaji to a Telugu father and a Tamil mother in Chennai, he ventured into acting with the television show Chithi, where he adopted the name Daniel for his character. Director Sunder K Vijayan credited him as Daniel Balaji in the subsequent show Alaigal, marking the beginning of his journey as an actor.

Despite gaining fame on screen, Balaji initially followed aspirations of becoming a director and pursued a film direction course at the Taramani Film Institute.

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 20:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Agriculture

Proximal Soilsens

a few seconds ago
Family Star and Arjun Reddy

Vijay On Family Star

a minute ago
Daniel Balaji and kamal haasan

Kamal On Daniel's Death

9 minutes ago
Deepak Sharma Arrested

Deepak Sharma Arrested

10 minutes ago
JSW Infrastructure eyes for global expansion

JSW Vijayanagar Metallics

11 minutes ago
16-year-old SSLC student dies by suicide in Karnataka

Suicide

15 minutes ago
Easter 2024: What is the Significance of Easter Eggs?

Easter 2024

17 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Amar Singh Chamkila BTS

18 minutes ago
Startup ecosystem India

Accel shortlists 8 AI

18 minutes ago
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak

13 Held Near Lonavala

21 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

23 minutes ago
BJP announces 14 candidates for Sikkim assembly polls

Shravan Singh Joins BJP

23 minutes ago
Harry Kane

Bayern vs Dortmund

24 minutes ago
The Iranian fishing vessel Al-Kambar has been taken over by nine pirates.

Pirates Legal Action

24 minutes ago
Dhruv Sitwala

Sitwala enters QFs

25 minutes ago
Team GOAT

GOAT First Single

31 minutes ago
vijender singh

Boxer Vijender Singh

32 minutes ago
LSG vs PBKS

IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google's timeline for RCS support on iPhone

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol Call It Quits Within Two Weeks Amid Controversy

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Zodiac Signs That Are Born To Be Rebels And Challenge The Status Quo

    Lifestyle5 hours ago

  4. 'Received I-T Notice Last Night', Claims DK Shivakumar

    India News7 hours ago

  5. AAP's Bharadwaj, Atishi to Address Press Conference at Noon Today | LIVE

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo