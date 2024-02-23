Advertisement

Sivakarthikeyan's next project Amaran is creating a buzz on the internet after the makers unveiled the title. Bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's production banner Raaj Kamal Films Internation, the film features the actor in the role of a soldier. As directed Rajkumar Periasamy is busy with the shooting of the film, he took some time out to praise Haasan for being a great producer.

(A poster of Amaran | Image: Instagram)

Rajkumar Periasamy indirectly rubbishes rumours suggesting Kamal Haasan restraining the freedom of his directors

Earlier reports suggested that Haasan is known for ghost-directing his films, restraining the freedom of the directors, but Rajkumar has a different story to tell. Speaking to Tamil magazine Ananda Vikatan, the director lauded the veteran actor and revealed that he never tried to interfere or micromanage him. He gave him complete freedom to work on his upcoming project. In fact, it was he who thought Sivakarthikeyan would be very suitable for this story. However, never visited the sets in Chennai or Kashmir to witness the work.

(A photo of Rajkumar with Kamal Haasan and Sai Pallavi | Image: Instagram)

“Kamal sir is a great strength for us. He never visited the sets, neither in Chennai nor in Kashmir. Not even once. He does not call us every day to inquire. He gives the director that much freedom. If there is any problem for us, he will immediately come and help us. If there is any problem with getting schedules, permissions, or anything like that, we will immediately get a call from Kamal sir asking us if he has to do something for us," the director told the portal.

(A photo of Rajkumar with Kamal Haasan and Siva | Image: Instagram)

What more do we know about Amaran?

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, the film also stars Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, and Shreekumar, in pivotal roles. The film is reportedly based on journalist Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s book India’s Most Fearless. The film will feature music by GV Prakash Kumar.