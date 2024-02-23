Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 22:56 IST

Kamal Haasan Restrains The Freedom Of His Directors? Rajkumar Periasamy Reacts

Reports suggested that Kamal Haasan is known for ghost-directing films, restraining the freedom of the directors, but Rajkumar has a different story to tell.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Rajkumar Periasamy
Rajkumar Periasamy with Kamal Haasan and Siva | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sivakarthikeyan's next project Amaran is creating a buzz on the internet after the makers unveiled the title. Bankrolled by Kamal Haasan's production banner Raaj Kamal Films Internation, the film features the actor in the role of a soldier. As directed Rajkumar Periasamy is busy with the shooting of the film, he took some time out to praise Haasan for being a great producer.

(A poster of Amaran | Image: Instagram)
(A poster of Amaran | Image: Instagram)

 

Rajkumar Periasamy indirectly rubbishes rumours suggesting Kamal Haasan restraining the freedom of his directors

Earlier reports suggested that Haasan is known for ghost-directing his films, restraining the freedom of the directors, but Rajkumar has a different story to tell. Speaking to Tamil magazine Ananda Vikatan, the director lauded the veteran actor and revealed that he never tried to interfere or micromanage him. He gave him complete freedom to work on his upcoming project. In fact, it was he who thought Sivakarthikeyan would be very suitable for this story. However, never visited the sets in Chennai or Kashmir to witness the work.

Advertisement

 

(A photo of Rajkumar with Kamal Haasan and Sai Pallavi | Image: Instagram)
(A photo of Rajkumar with Kamal Haasan and Sai Pallavi | Image: Instagram)

 

“Kamal sir is a great strength for us. He never visited the sets, neither in Chennai nor in Kashmir. Not even once. He does not call us every day to inquire. He gives the director that much freedom. If there is any problem for us, he will immediately come and help us. If there is any problem with getting schedules, permissions, or anything like that, we will immediately get a call from Kamal sir asking us if he has to do something for us," the director told the portal.

 

(A photo of Rajkumar with Kamal Haasan and Siva | Image: Instagram)
(A photo of Rajkumar with Kamal Haasan and Siva | Image: Instagram)

 

What more do we know about Amaran?

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, the film also stars  Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, and Shreekumar, in pivotal roles. The film is reportedly based on journalist Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s book India’s Most Fearless. The film will feature music by GV Prakash Kumar.

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 22:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

an hour ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

an hour ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

2 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

2 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

2 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

2 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

2 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

2 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

2 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

2 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

2 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar takes Shikara

2 hours ago
Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

5 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

8 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

8 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

13 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ED Searches Properties of Hiranandani Group Over Alleged FEMA Violations

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Article 370 Screening: Yami-Aditya, Mrunal Lead The Celeb Roll Call

    Galleries11 minutes ago

  3. Downsizing, production cuts hit EV sector globally

    Automobile15 minutes ago

  4. Must-Grow Flowers For A Colourful Spring Season

    Galleries18 minutes ago

  5. Sharad Pawar Faction of NCP Gets ‘Man Blowing Turha’ as Party Symbol

    India News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo