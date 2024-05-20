Advertisement

As voting for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections is undergoing, Kamal Haasan shared a new poster of his upcoming movie Indian 2. On this occasion, he announced the new title of the upcoming highly anticipated movie, highlighting the importance of voting.

What is the new title of Indian 2?

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kamal Haasan shared a poster in which he is seen sporting an elderly look, with the focus on his inked finger. The poster reads: “Ek Hindustani, Ek vote, ek awaaz… Become the change you want. Kamal Haasan in Shankar's Hindustani 2.” The veteran actor shared the poster with the caption: “Ek vote, ek awaaz… Become the change you want… Vote responsibly."

Hindustani 2, a political thriller is a Tamil vigilante action film directed by S. Shankar.

What else do we know about Hindustani 2?

The film is the sequel to the 1996 movie 'Indian', where the actor reprises his role as Senapathy, an ageing freedom fighter turned vigilante. It also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, S. J. Suryah, Bobby Simha, Vivek and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the key roles. The makers have kept the plot under wraps, but it has been reported part that the movie is a part of S Shankar's cinematic universe. A report in Pinkvilla suggests that Indian 2, in congruence with director S Shankar's other projects, Indian 3 and Game Changer, are all part of the same universe. The plot for the three films will reportedly be interlinked. Things on the release front, however, still appear tentative for Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's Game Changer.

(A poster of Indian 2 | Image: Instagram)

The source quoted in the report states, "Game Changer could hit the big screen in the window of October to January, with dates ranging from Dussehra, Diwali, Christmas to Sankranti".

The movie is slated to hit the theatres in June, but the makers are yet to confirm the date.