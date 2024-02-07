Kamal Haasan's KH233 With H Vinoth Shelved? Makers Drop Hint

Advertisement

Kamal Haasan is currently filming for Mani Ratnam's eagerly awaited film Thug Life. However, the actor was supposed to star in another movie with H Vinoth as his 233rd project, and prior rumors indicated that the director had written a strong part for him. The already announced project has made no developments as of now and no update has been shared about it by the makers. Now, the latest media reports suggest that the project has been shelved.

Kamal Haasan dropped KH233?

The production company of Kamal Haasan, Raaj Kamal Films International, shared a post that sparked rumors that KH233 has been dropped. In an X post, the production house revealed more about the projects they would be developing this year. The list included the titles like ThugLife, KH237, SK21, and STR48 but KH233 was missing from the post.

Industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai added that H Vinoth has already moved on to another project with Asuran actor Dhanush and Yogi Babu.

It is confirmed that @ikamalhaasan - #HVinoth project which was called #KH233 has been dropped! The buzz is that HVinoth is now working on a script with @dhanushkraja & another one with @iYogiBabu! pic.twitter.com/gqXna70XN2 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 28, 2024

What’s next for Kamal Haasan?

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan will be seen in Shankar’s Indian 2. Serving as a sequel to Indian (1996), the film sees the actor reprising his role as Senapathy, an aging freedom fighter turned vigilante who fights against corruption. It also stars an ensemble cast that includes, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Kalidas Jayaram, in pivotal roles.

Additionally, Kamal has started filming for Thug Life. The film's pre-production work began a few months ago. For the unversed, Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam have reunited for a project after 35 years.

Thug Life's teaser provided a sneak peek into the film and featured Kamal Haasan in a rugged appearance with long hair. He introduced himself as Rengaraya Sakthivel Nayakan. As the teaser progressed, Kamal found himself in a dystopian setting, pursued by a gang armed with lethal weapons.

