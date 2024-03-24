×

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 13:30 IST

Kamal Haasan Shakes A Leg With Prabhu Deva's Father Sundaram Master In Viral Photo

Kamal Haasan met legendary choreographer Mugur Sundar, popularly known as Sundaram master at an event recently.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kamal Haasan
A photo from the event. | Image:Kamal Haasan/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Kamal Haasan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. However, in the meantime, the actor is busy attending few events, speaking of which, he recently shared a photo from an event showcasing him with Prabhu Deva's father Mugur Sundar, known as Sundaram master.

Kamal Haasan meets Sundaram master

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a photo in which Kamal Haasan is shaking legs with the legendary choreographer. They are seen holding the hand of each other while one of their legs is in the air. In the caption, the actor wrote in Tamil which we loosely translated to English, “The brother is dancing.”

A while later, Prabhu also shared a similar photo on his Instagram handle and wrote, "No words can express this pic. My father with great Kamal Haasan sir."

Who is Mugur Sundar aka Sundaram master?

He is a choreographer in South Indian cinema who was born in Muguru, a village located in Mysore district, Karnataka. He has three sons, Prabhu Deva, Raju Sundaram and Nagendra Prasad, who are established dance masters and have also worked in Kollywood films. He joined the film industry in the late 1970s and has been active since the early 1980s. He choreographed for about 1000 movies, in a career spanning about three decades. He has worked in movies, such as Preethisi Nodu, Prachanda Putanigalu, Anupama, Nee Nanna Gellalare and Keralida Simha, to name a few.

Bollywood actor Prabhu Deva choreographer Mugur Sundar and mother Mahadevamma Sundar sets dance reality show Dance + 2 Mumbai | Dinodia Photo Library

Kamal Haasan to turn screenwriter for Ilaiyaraaja biopic?

A few days ago, Dhanush unveiled the first look poster of Ilaiyaraaja biopic starring him as the music maestro. Later reports started doing the rounds that Haasan, who shares a great bond with the legendary music composer will be writing the screenplay of the biopic. However, an official confirmation is awaited. If the reports turn out to be true, this would be the first time that the legendary star will be writing for a project where he is not the producer or actor.

 

 

Published March 24th, 2024 at 13:30 IST

