The first song from Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’s highly anticipated film, Indian 2, has been released. Titled Paaraa, this song features a silhouette of Haasan’s character, Senapathy, riding a horse and single-handedly fighting an army. The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Shruthika Samudhrala, with lyrics written by Pa Vijay.

In Paaraa, viewers will only see animated figures, which might disappoint fans hoping for a glimpse of Kamal Haasan in the film. However, the song effectively celebrates Senapathy, the freedom fighter turned vigilante, portrayed by Kamal Haasan. It perfectly shows Senapathy's significance to his people, depicting him fighting an army with an axe while riding through what appears to be a desert.

What more do we know about Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2?

Indian 2 or Hindustani 2 is the sequel to the 1996 blockbuster Indian, which starred Kamal Haasan, Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar, and Sukanya. The original film, which featured music by AR Rahman, was a massive hit. Kamal Haasan played dual roles as Senapathy and Chandru, a father-son duo. The story revolved around a freedom fighter who becomes a vigilante to combat corruption in India. The film ended on an open note, leaving room for a sequel.

In Indian 2, Kamal Haasan reprises his role as Senapathy. The roles of Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh are yet to be revealed. The film has been in production since 2019 but faced delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic and an on-set accident. It is now scheduled for release on July 12, 2024, in all South Indian languages and Hindi. The film will be titled Bharateeyudu 2 in Telugu and Hindustani 2 in Hindi.