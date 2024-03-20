Kamal Haasan To Play 3 Roles In Mani Ratnam's Thug Life?

Advertisement

Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam are collaborating together 36 years after their work on the 1987 Tamil classic Nayakan. Their new film is titled Thug Life and will seen Haasan play a gangster. While the film's shoot has begun, the details around the project are scarce. If reports are to be believed, Haasan's fans will be in for a treat as the pan-India star is expected to play three roles in the movie.

Title card of Thug Life ~ Image: YouTube screengrab

Kamal Haasan's multiple roles in Thug Life

Kamal Haasan began filming for Thug Life last year and the shooting has been moving ahead at a brisk pace. According to social media buzz, the Tamil star will be seen essaying three different roles under the direction of Mani Ratnam.

Kamal Haasan in Thug Life teaser

The actor-director pair previously teamed on gangster epic Nayakan (1987). It was a box office blockbuster and won Haasan best actor at India’s national film awards and was the country’s entry to the 1988 Oscars. They announced the decision to reunite last year, stoking immense fan frenzy. With reports of Haasan playing three different roles, the anticipation is sky high.

Advertisement

Dulquer Salmaan to be replaced in Thug Life

Meanwhile, the news of Dulquer Salmaan's exit from Thug Life cast has cast a doubt over who will replace the pan-India actor in the Mani Ratnam directorial. The actor decided to walk out of the project citing date issues, his spokesperson further added, “His dates aren’t available for Thug Life as there is a clash in her schedule.”

Advertisement

Thug Life is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The film also stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami and Nasser.