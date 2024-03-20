×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 20:04 IST

Kamal Haasan To Play 3 Roles In Mani Ratnam's Thug Life?

Kamal Haasan's fans will be in for a treat in Thug Life as the pan-India star is expected to play three roles in the movie. It is directed by Mani Ratnam.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Thug Life
Thug Life | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam are collaborating together 36 years after their work on the 1987 Tamil classic Nayakan. Their new film is titled Thug Life and will seen Haasan play a gangster. While the film's shoot has begun, the details around the project are scarce. If reports are to be believed, Haasan's fans will be in for a treat as the pan-India star is expected to play three roles in the movie.

Title card of Thug Life ~ Image: YouTube screengrab

Kamal Haasan's multiple roles in Thug Life

Kamal Haasan began filming for Thug Life last year and the shooting has been moving ahead at a brisk pace. According to social media buzz, the Tamil star will be seen essaying three different roles under the direction of Mani Ratnam.  

Kamal Haasan in Thug Life teaser

The actor-director pair previously teamed on gangster epic Nayakan (1987). It was a box office blockbuster and won Haasan best actor at India’s national film awards and was the country’s entry to the 1988 Oscars. They announced the decision to reunite last year, stoking immense fan frenzy. With reports of Haasan playing three different roles, the anticipation is sky high.

Advertisement

Dulquer Salmaan to be replaced in Thug Life

Meanwhile, the news of Dulquer Salmaan's exit from Thug Life cast has cast a doubt over who will replace the pan-India actor in the Mani Ratnam directorial. The actor decided to walk out of the project citing date issues, his spokesperson further added, “His dates aren’t available for Thug Life as there is a clash in her schedule.”

Advertisement

Thug Life is produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies. The film also stars Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami and Nasser. 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 20:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of recipient political parties

The Electoral Bond Mindma

a minute ago
Kolkata, on Wednesday, recorded its second lowest temperature for the month of March since 1970.

Kolkata Maximum Temp

a minute ago
pm modi

India News LIVE

4 minutes ago
Dhoni's ex-business partners to be summoned to court in cheating case

Cheating Case

5 minutes ago
Reddit IPO valuation

Reddit IPO

9 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi Dishes For Diabetics

14 minutes ago
ECI Directs K'taka CEO to Take Action on BJP Minister Shobha Karandlaje's Violation of MCC

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

17 minutes ago
SP Releases List of 6 Candidates

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

19 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Bengaluru Water Crisis

21 minutes ago
Indian Army, J&K Police Launch Joint Search Operation in Kupwara, 1 Suspect Arrested

Search operation J&K

22 minutes ago
cyberattack, G20 summit

US officials alert gov

23 minutes ago
Kim Soo Hyun

K-drama Star's Health

26 minutes ago
accused sajid mother on budaun double murder

Budaun Tragedy

28 minutes ago
Zookeeper Takes on Lion In Tug Of War, Social Media Reacts

Tug Of War With Lion

29 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

Middleton controversy

29 minutes ago
Badaun Double Murder Case

Badaun Double-Murder

34 minutes ago
The Centre has issued notification for the Fact Check Unit under the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Centre's Fact Check Unit

34 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Excise Policy Case

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dry Day Declared By Rajasthan Govt during LS Polls

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Zaheer Khan explains why Dhoni is different: 'We've seen many athletes..

    Sports 6 hours ago

  3. Must Visit Temples To Celebrate Holi

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Child Slips Off Father's Hand, Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor of Mall

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Budaun Double Murder Case: Father & Uncle of Accused Detained

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo