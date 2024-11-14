sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tulsi Gabbard | Donald Trump | Bomb Scare | Air Pollution | US Elections |

Published 16:08 IST, November 14th 2024

Kanguva Disaster Trends Post 'Real Reviews', Vijay Fans Declare GOAT As 2024's Highest Tamil Grosser

Kanguva was released on November 14. After initial positive reviews, netizens have shared critiques of the film, giving reasons for Vijay fans to celebrate.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Fan wars ensues between Suriya and Vijay fans
Fan wars ensues between Suriya and Vijay fans | Image: IMDb
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

16:08 IST, November 14th 2024