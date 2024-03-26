×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 26th, 2024 at 22:47 IST

Kanguva Producer Talks About Filming With A Real Tiger For Suriya Starrer

Suriya starrer Kanguva producer Dhanajayan said they took permission to shoot with a real tiger.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kanguva
Kanguva | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The team of Kanguva, which stars Bobby Deol and Suriya, are ecstatic about the positive feedback the movie's teaser has gotten. Producer Dhanajayan, who was entrusted with formulating Kanguva's marketing plan, said was even taken aback by the film's ability to reach a broad audience through the short clip. He also revealed some interesting tidbits about the film. 

Kanguva team filmed with a real tiger

In a conversation with Cinema Vikatan, Dhanajayan said he is happy that the film's special effects made quite an impact on the viewers. The producer said, “The reason Kanguva has created so much excitement is because its creation is excellent. The CGI effects were so authentic, particularly the shot where they showed the eye of a crocodile. Many also said that the shot of the tiger looked very real. It's actually a real tiger. We took permission and filmed a real tiger, then spruced it up with CGI." 

 

 

What more do we know about Kanguva?

Kanguva marks a significant milestone in Suriya's career, as it signals his return to solo lead roles on the silver screen. His last solo theatrical release was Edharkum Thunindhavan in 2022. Produced by UV Creations and Studio Green, Kanguva is billed as a "mighty valiant saga" promising a new visual experience for audiences. 

Kanguva is touted to be the most expensive film of Suriya's career. The story of the movie takes place over roughly 500 years. In the fantasy drama, Suriya and Bobby Deol are rumoured to be playing dual characters. The main tension in this tentpole movie appears to be the confrontation between their medieval avatar selves.

Kanguva': Second look of Suriya from Siva's period action drama out - The Hindu

 

Scheduled for release in 3D across 10 different languages, Kanguva will release in the latter half of 2024. There are reports that actress Disha Patani will play the female lead in this movie.

Published March 26th, 2024 at 22:47 IST

