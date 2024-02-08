English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 11:56 IST

Kanguva's Pongal Special Poster Gives A Glimpse Of Suriya, 2nd Look To Release On This Date

The first look of Kanguva was unveiled in July last year. Now, the second look from the movie will be out on Tuesday (January 16) at 11 am.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kanguva
Kanguva | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The period fantasy Kanguva, starring Suriya, is set to make its theatrical debut sometime this year. Ahead of its release, the makers have been teasing the fans with new poster releases. The first look of the movie was unveiled in July last year. Now, the second look from the movie will be out on Tuesday (January 16) at 11 am. The announcement was made alongside a new poster. 

Glimpse of Suriya in new Kanguva poster

The official Instagram handle of Kanguva announced the release date of the second look with a new poster from the movie. It featured a glimpse of presumably Suriya’s tattooed hand engulfed by blue and red flames of fire. The caption read, “For he was touched by fire, chosen as a beacon of hope. Unveiling the #Kanguva2ndLook tomorrow at 11 AM.”

Kanguva to release in 38 languages?

Besides the usual format and 3D version screenings, Kanguva will also be released on IMAX screens all over the country, a practice that has practically become mandatory for all big-scale film releases in India as well as other film industries.

Advertisement

Gnanavelraja stated, “We are never planning big - Overall, Kanguva will be released in a total of 38 languages in dubbed versions.” Usually, Indian films that are released abroad are screened in the original language with English subtitles. However, the makers of Kanguva are planning for a giant leap in this direction as well.

Advertisement

Kanguva, which stars Suriya in the lead role, has been one of the most awaited Tamil movies ever since its announcement. The film is reportedly mounted on a lavish scale, shot at multiple real locations like Goa, Kerala, Kodaikanal, and Rajahmundry besides a lavish studio set in Chennai, with the technical crew making painstaking efforts to get the right look of spectacle and fantastical elements for their film. Reportedly, Kanguva is being made on a budget of approximately 300 crore.

Advertisement

Kanguva makers are tentatively planning for a Summer 2024 release, although no date has been announced yet.

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 10:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement