Advertisement

The period fantasy Kanguva, starring Suriya, is set to make its theatrical debut sometime this year. Ahead of its release, the makers have been teasing the fans with new poster releases. The first look of the movie was unveiled in July last year. Now, the second look from the movie will be out on Tuesday (January 16) at 11 am. The announcement was made alongside a new poster.

Glimpse of Suriya in new Kanguva poster

The official Instagram handle of Kanguva announced the release date of the second look with a new poster from the movie. It featured a glimpse of presumably Suriya’s tattooed hand engulfed by blue and red flames of fire. The caption read, “For he was touched by fire, chosen as a beacon of hope. Unveiling the #Kanguva2ndLook tomorrow at 11 AM.”

Kanguva to release in 38 languages?

Besides the usual format and 3D version screenings, Kanguva will also be released on IMAX screens all over the country, a practice that has practically become mandatory for all big-scale film releases in India as well as other film industries.

Advertisement

My last shot done for kanguva! An entire unit filled with positivity! It’s a finishing of one and beginning of many..! Thank you dearest @directorsiva and team for all the memories! #Kanguva is huge n special can’t wait for you all to see it on screen! #Family #Missing pic.twitter.com/C7WmX2B2In — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) January 10, 2024

Gnanavelraja stated, “We are never planning big - Overall, Kanguva will be released in a total of 38 languages in dubbed versions.” Usually, Indian films that are released abroad are screened in the original language with English subtitles. However, the makers of Kanguva are planning for a giant leap in this direction as well.

Advertisement

Kanguva, which stars Suriya in the lead role, has been one of the most awaited Tamil movies ever since its announcement. The film is reportedly mounted on a lavish scale, shot at multiple real locations like Goa, Kerala, Kodaikanal, and Rajahmundry besides a lavish studio set in Chennai, with the technical crew making painstaking efforts to get the right look of spectacle and fantastical elements for their film. Reportedly, Kanguva is being made on a budget of approximately 300 crore.

Advertisement

Kanguva makers are tentatively planning for a Summer 2024 release, although no date has been announced yet.