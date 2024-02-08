English
Updated January 16th, 2024 at 11:46 IST

Totally Viral/ Kanguva Second Look Poster Shows Suriya In Two Stunning Avatars

Kanguva marks the 42nd project of Tamil star Suriya. The film, directed by Siva, will also star Disha Patani in the lead role.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kanguva
Kanguva | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kanguva, directed by Siva and starring Suriya, is unquestionably one of the most anticipated movies of 2024. Claimed to be a historical action drama, the movie is expected to release in summer. The first look from the movie already released in November, now the second look was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday (January 16). 

Kanguva’s new poster goes viral 

Suriya appeared in a menacing avatar in the new poster, which quickly gained popularity on social media. The actor is shown on the poster in two different looks: one that is reminiscent of the first look poster, and the other that is more contemporary.

Kanguva to release in 38 languages?

Besides the usual format and 3D version screenings, Kanguva will also be released on IMAX screens all over the country, a practice that has practically become mandatory for all big-scale film releases in India as well as other film industries.

Gnanavelraja stated, “We are never planning big - Overall, Kanguva will be released in a total of 38 languages in dubbed versions.” Usually, Indian films that are released abroad are screened in the original language with English subtitles. However, the makers of Kanguva are planning for a giant leap in this direction as well.

Still from Kanguva | Image: X

 

Kanguva is reportedly mounted on a lavish scale, shot at multiple real locations like Goa, Kerala, Kodaikanal, and Rajahmundry besides a lavish studio set in Chennai, with the technical crew making painstaking efforts to get the right look of spectacle and fantastical elements for their film. Reportedly, Kanguva is being made on a budget of approximately 300 crore. The makers are tentatively planning for a Summer 2024 release, although no date has been announced yet.

Published January 16th, 2024 at 11:19 IST

