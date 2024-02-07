Advertisement

Actor Suriya has showered praise on the visual effects team behind Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film Ayalaan. Suriya who seems to be thoroughly impressed with the VFX work in the movie took an extra step to convey his admiration. He sent a beautiful flower bouquet along with a note expressing his appreciation to Phantom VFX, the team behind the stunning visual effects.

How did Suriya appreciate the VFX team of Ayalaan?

The note from Suriya read, "Loved the work done by you all at Phantom. Shows your passion to excel. Amazing output won all our hearts. Much love, Suriya." This thoughtful gesture was not limited to a written note; Suriya also personally called Bejoy Aruputharaj, the CEO of Phantom VFX to convey his admiration.

Suriya's note for Ayalaan's VFX team | Image: X/ bejoyraj

Bejoy Aruputharaj took to X and expressed his gratitude to Suriya

Touched by Suriya's appreciation, Suriya shared, "The @phantomfx_india team is truly elated to share the overwhelming appreciation we received from the esteemed actor @Suriya_offl for our VFX work in the movie "Ayalaan." Suriya sirs personal call expressing his admiration was not only a delightful surprise but also a testament to his keen eye for exceptional craftsmanship.”

Suriya's note and bouqet for Ayalaan's VFX team | Image: X/ bejoyraj

“We extend our sincere thanks to Suriya sir for recognizing our efforts and making us feel appreciated in such a thoughtful manner. Such gestures foster a positive and collaborative spirit within the film fraternity, showcasing the power of mutual appreciation”, Bejoy added.

Bejoy further wished good luck for Suriya’s upcoming film Kanguva.

More about Ayalaan

Directed by R Ravikumar, Ayalaan revolves around an altruistic alien who visits Earth to save it from a greedy villain. The film explores the bond between the alien and Tamizh (Sivakarthikeyan), an organic farmer deeply connected to nature. With Rakul Preet Singh, Karunakaran, and Yogi Babu in significant roles, Ayalaan has been largely appreciated by the audiences.