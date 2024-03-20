Advertisement

Suriya's character Rolex was instrumental in the success of Kamal Haasan's Vikram, which grossed over ₹400 crore at the box office. The drug lord's appearance at the film's climax, along with the promise of a sequel, served as a great crescendo for the movie. Following that, Suriya hinted that he might reprise his role as Rolex in a standalone film with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Now, in a recent interaction with Varun Dhawan at Amazon Prime Video's event in Mumbai, the Kanguva actor dropped a subtle hint about Rolex.

Will Suriya start filming for Rolex after Kanguva's release?

At the event, Varun Dhawan lauded Suriya's character Rolex in the Kamal Haasan starrer. He further said that he is very excited about his film to which Suriya responded and said, "work in progress." The video has now gone viral on social media as fans have been anticipating to get an update on the film.

Meanwhile, Suriya attended the Amazon Prime Video event in Mumbai to unveil the teaser of his upcoming film Kanguva. The actor will be seen locking horns with Bobby Deol in the film.

Suriya and Bobby Deol at the Mumbai event | Image: X

When Suriya dropped a hint at Rolex standalone film

At a meet and greet event, Suriya told his fans that Lokesh Kanagaraj has told him a one-line story for a spin-off Rolex character. Apart from disclosing the possibility of a Rolex film, the actor also said that he will team up with the filmmaker for a superhero film, Irumbu Kai Mayavi. The ambitious project will follow the standalone Rolex film. Suriya will also return as Rolex in Vikram 2, which will feature a showdown between the titular hero and a drug lord. Meanwhile, Lokesh's lineup includes Kaithi 2, which is also set in Vikram's universe.