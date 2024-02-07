Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 15:53 IST

Karthik Subbaraj, Reportedly Set To Direct Thalapathy 69, Wishes Actor Vijay On His Political Entry

While Vijay has announced his political entry, rumours are rife surrounding his untitled film Thalapathy 69. Read to know details.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Thalapathy Vijay, Karthik Subbaraj
Thalapathy Vijay, Karthik Subbaraj | Image:X
Tamil actor on Friday put long time speculations surrounding his political entry to rest and announced the name of political party- Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, which loosely translates to Tamil Nadu Victory Party. He also announced his decision to full devote himself to politics and public service, sharing that his current work commitments will be his last. While Vijay is knee deep in work and is currently busy with shooting of The Greatest Of All Time, directed by Venkat Prabhu, the rumours surrounding his next - Thalapathy 69 have also been rife.

Is Karthik Subbaraj directing Thalapathy 69?

As soon as the news of Vijay entering politics surfaced, Jigarthanda Double X director Karthik Subbaraj wished Vijay luck for his political endeavours. He wrote on social media, “Warm Welcome & All the very best (sic).”

Rumours surrounding who will direct Thalapathy 69 have been rife for quite sometime. While reports have suggested that Shankar, Atlee, H Vinoth, Nelson Dilipkumar and Karthik have been approached to direct Thalapathy 69, no name has been confirmed yet. Reportedly, Karthik is a frontrunner to direct Vijay's next after GOAT and the director's message for the actor seemingly confirmed his involvement with the much-anticipated project. However, an official announcement in the regard is still awaited.

Vijay reveals party name, promises to devote himself to public service 

Vijay revealed that his party’s name is Tamilaga Vetrri Kazhagam. The official social media handles of the political party are also set up through which the communication will be made to the public from hereon. 

Vijay mentioned that politics means devoting oneself to people service and made it clear that he would alot his full-time to politics. Vijay confirmed that his film commitments will not interrupt the party-related works. 

 

 

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 15:46 IST

