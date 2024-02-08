Advertisement

Kasammal, who acted in the National award-winning Tmail film Kadaisi Vivasayi, was allegedly beaten to death by her son. The police officials arrested her son, identified as P. Namakodi. Kasammal died in her 70s.

Kasammal beaten to death by her son

As per a report by Mathrubhumi, Kasammal died in Anaiyur near Usilampatti in Madurai district. Her son reportedly blugdeoned her to death during a fight over money. Kasammal's son needed money to buy alcohol but she refused to pay him. Therefore, his son attacked him and she died on the spot, police said.

Meanwhile, multiple media reports said that Kasammal had an altercation with her son over disagreement regarding money. Tragically, she succumbed to her injuries immediately after she was attacked. As per reports, Kasammal's son was estranged from his wife for the past 15 years. Since, her son had been living with her. However, his alcohol addiction led to several altercation in the past.

What happened after Kasammal's death?

Following the tragic incident, police official transported Kasammal's body to hospital for post-mortem. According to a report, Namakodi has been arrested and taken into custody.

Kasammal and her husband Balasami have four kids together. Kasammal featured in the Tamil film Kadaisi Vivasayi. The film released in 2022. The movie featured Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu, Nallandi, and others. Kadaisi Vivasayi was directed by M Manikandani. Meanwhile, Kasammal played the role of Vijay Sethupathi's mother in the movie.