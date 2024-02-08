English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 08:54 IST

Kasammal Dies At 71, Kadaisi Vivasayi Actress Allegedly Beaten To Death By Her Son | Report

Kasammal, who acted in the National award-winning Tmail film Kadaisi Vivasayi, was allegedly beaten to death by her son. She was 71 years old.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Kasammal
A file photo of Kasammal | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kasammal, who acted in the National award-winning Tmail film Kadaisi Vivasayi, was allegedly beaten to death by her son. The police officials arrested her son, identified as P. Namakodi. Kasammal died in her 70s.

Kasammal beaten to death by her son

As per a report by Mathrubhumi, Kasammal died in Anaiyur near Usilampatti in Madurai district. Her son reportedly blugdeoned her to death during a fight over money. Kasammal's son needed money to buy alcohol but she refused to pay him. Therefore, his son attacked him and she died on the spot, police said.

 

Meanwhile, multiple media reports said that Kasammal had an altercation with her son over disagreement regarding money. Tragically, she succumbed to her injuries immediately after she was attacked. As per reports, Kasammal's son was estranged from his wife for the past 15 years. Since, her son had been living with her. However, his alcohol addiction led to several altercation in the past.

What happened after Kasammal's death?

Following the tragic incident, police official transported Kasammal's body to hospital for post-mortem. According to a report, Namakodi has been arrested and taken into custody.

Kasammal and her husband Balasami have four kids together. Kasammal featured in the Tamil film Kadaisi Vivasayi. The film released in 2022. The movie featured Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu, Nallandi, and others. Kadaisi Vivasayi was directed by M Manikandani. Meanwhile, Kasammal played the role of Vijay Sethupathi's mother in the movie.

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 08:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Trent hits 52-week high; analysts forecast 30-31% CAGR growth

    Business News12 minutes ago

  2. Sensex, Nifty rise ahead of RBI's repo rate stance

    Business News16 minutes ago

  3. Enzo Fernandez scores a stunning freekick goal against Aston Villa

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  4. NIA Conducts Raids at Multiple Locations in Hyderabad

    India News26 minutes ago

  5. Pakistan Elections: Mobile Phone Services Suspended

    World27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement