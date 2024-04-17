Advertisement

Carnatic musician KG Jayan died at his home in Tripunithura on Tuesday, April 16. He was undergoing treatment for various ailments due to age-related issues. He was 89 at the time of his passing. Known for his soulful devotional melodies, Jayan's musical legacy spans over 1000 compositions.

What more do we know about KG Jayan?

Jayan was the music director for several Tamil and Malayalam films. He was also awarded the Padmashree. Actor Manoj K Jayan is the son of the music director.

Jayan had a twin brother KG Vijayan. They were collectively known as the Jaya-Vijaya duo. They were the third and fourth sons of the late Gopalan Thanthrikal and late Narayani Amma in Kottayam.

Advertisement

The duo started their journey at a very young age with their arangettam being held at the Kumaranalloor Devi Temple just when they were nine years old.

What more do we know about the duo?

Their musical education began with Raman Bhagavathar followed by Mavelikkara Radhakrishna Iyer. Eventually, they pursued advanced studies at the illustrious Swathi Thirunal College of Music in Thiruvanthapuram, where they excelled and earned distinction in their course.